At the height of Tom Brady's reign of terror as a member of the New England Patriots, everyone had no choice but to take a side. Most fans sided against the quarterback, leaving just Patriots fans to defend the quarterback and take victory laps.

One year following the greatest comeback in NFL history, No. 12 was deep in the trenches trying to pull out a win against the suddenly explosive backup Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII.

Meanwhile, somewhere above him in the stands, supermodel Irina Shayk was cheering for the opposing team, according to a viral photo making the rounds online.

Per keleighteller on Instagram via the New York Post, in the photo taken at Super Bowl LII, Shayk is caught red-handed wearing an Eagles hat while posing with Bradley Cooper and a handful of other fans on the field.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Oldest QBs to start a Super Bowl ...



1) Tom Brady, LV

2) Tom Brady, LIII

3) Tom Brady, LII

4) Peyton Manning, 50

5) Tom Brady, LI

6) John Elway, XXXIII

7) Tom Brady, XLIX



Pretty obscene.

Fans were stunned to learn that the supermodel and Brady were on opposing sides during the Super Bowl game.

Irina Shayk's team delivered Tom Brady his final Super Bowl loss

Irina Shayk (right) at Super Bowl LII - Courtesy of keleighteller on Instagram

Tom Brady played in two more Super Bowls following the championship taking place at the end of the 2017 playoffs. However, he never lost another Big Game after suffering a defeat at the hands of Nick Foles.

Foles had been sitting behind Carson Wentz during the regular season, who proved to be explosive, but succumbed to injury late in the season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Patrick Mahomes - Madden 20 - won Super Bowl LIV.

Antonio Brown - Madden 19 - led NFL in Rec TD (15).

Tom Brady - Madden 18 - lost Super Bowl LII, but Brady won NFL MVP. Lamar Jackson need not worry about the “Madden Curse", as it might be finished, per @ESPNStatsInfo.Patrick Mahomes - Madden 20 - won Super Bowl LIV.Antonio Brown - Madden 19 - led NFL in Rec TD (15).Tom Brady - Madden 18 - lost Super Bowl LII, but Brady won NFL MVP.

As such, most fans wrote off the team. However, former Eagles starter Nick Foles once again found himself back in the driver's seat. The team fit like an old glove and the number one seed in the NFC surged through the playoffs before meeting Brady in the Super Bowl.

Many speculated that Bill Belichick benching Malcolm Butler in the game was the real misstep for the Patriots, but nonetheless, Foles popped off. He completed 28 of 43 passes for three touchdowns and one interception and also caught a touchdown on the infamous Philly Special.

Brady, meanwhile, threw for 505 yards, scoring three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Despite the quarterback putting up 33 points, they fell short by a touchdown and a two-point conversion by a score of 41-33.

The game remains one of the darkest days of the last batch of years of the quarterback's career. One can only imagine the debates about the game between Eagles fan Shayk and the quarterback that lost to her team on the biggest stage.

