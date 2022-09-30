"Here we go again” - Browns' Isaac Rochell had a bone to pick with NFL for choosing his wife over him

Isaac Rochell might be a little upset with the NFL. The Cleveland Browns defensive end found the NFL paying attention to his wife on TikTok, wondering if his wife was the actual player. Of course, the defensive end's tone was light, despite seeming a tad bit upset over the attention his wife was receiving.

Rochell and his wife Allison tied the knot last year, the latter a very prominent social media influencer. Not only does she have her own YouTube channel, but her Instagram also boasts over 98,000 followers. The couple is fairly active on all platforms, never backing down from making candid comments.

In a recent TikTok post, the NFL chose to star Allison. Rochell reacted promptly, unsurprised, but just a tad bit disappointed.

“I wanna just point out this is me in the Thursday Night game, in the heat of battle. I am playing. And this is her. I love my wife, literally would die for my wife, but she’s gluing on nails before the game.”

As per Isaac Rochell, the NFL posting videos of his wife and her game-day routine seems like a reality check on how she has 'surpassed' him in all phases of life.

The NFL's reply was also hilarious:

“Idk what u want us to say.”

Rochell could only reply with a face palm.

Who is Isaac Rochell's wife Allison?

As mentioned, Allison is an influencer with her own popular social media accounts. She often focuses on lifestyle videos, even sharing moments during games with Isaac Rochell. Allison even hosts her Babe and The Braids podcast with her husband. The couple goes through their daily lives and challenges while sharing the necessary anecdote.

Her YouTube channel is relatively dormant, with the last video being posted months ago. Also focusing on Allison's life, the content ranges from vlogs to some interviews/questions with Rochell.

Their wedding video is one of the most watched videos on her channel. With a small vlog of clips strung together, the entire video is heartfelt and loving.

Unfortunately, Allison stated that their wedding photo was the target of several racist comments. The comments called out Allison for ending her 'bloodline' and 'lineage'. Some were unhappy with Allison's choice, even bringing in her ancestors and family into the picture.

Allison chose to address the hate comments herself, both on Instagram and TikTok. She asked people to remember that racism still exists, and that she has had to deal with people questioning her marriage constantly.

Though it has been some time since Allison and Isaac Rochell shot a video together, one can only wait for more content on either YouTube or Instagram.

