"He got huge help from referees" - Skip Bayless believes Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl-winning drive should not have counted

Super Bowl Sunday and the day after cannot go by without Skip Bayless having something to say about the game.

Bayless used this opportunity to voice his opinion that Matthew Stafford's game-winning drive shouldn't have counted. He said this on his show "Undisputed."

"Matt Stafford got huge help from the referee who threw the flag. It was the most homecooking call that I've ever seen in that circumstance. It's 3rd & goal at the 8 and Logan Wilson is dominating the football game and he doesn't grab a handful of jersey, he's got his hands out around Cooper Kupp, but he didn't impede his progress. It was the Rams getting a Hollywood home cooking call because you know we got to make sure that Hollywood does Hollywood"

Leave it to Bayless to turn this great Super Bowl moment into something controversial.

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams got a few calls to go their way at the end of the game, but most, if not all, of the calls were deserved.

Let's also keep in mind that the Bengals had the ball returned to them with plenty of time left in the game. This would have given them time to either reach the game-winning score or send it to overtime.

The Rams earned their Super Bowl win

Despite what Skip Bayless says, the Rams earned their Super Bowl win. This is a team that, despite missing one of their top wide receivers due to a knee injury, still persevered and closed the game out.

The Rams victory was by no means pretty, but what kept them in the game was the play of Aaron Donald and their defense.

The Bengals had an opportunity to expand their lead to 10. However, just like in the game against the San Francisco 49ers weeks before, the Rams defense didn't allow the team to take advantage of a turnover.

Once Donald and Von Miller started getting to Joe Burrow, it was over. All the Rams needed was one good drive to end the game, and that's what happened.

Stafford and the Rams offense had to come back in all three of their games in the closing minutes, and each time they won.

For Skip Bayless to say what he said was an insult to the Rams' hard work this season. They didn't need the refs to win this Super Bowl.

