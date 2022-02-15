"Turns out Aaron Rodgers is on the same level as Stafford instead of Tom Brady" - NFL fans troll Packers QB after Super Bowl 2022

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the focal point of many NFL fans after quarterback Matthew Stafford won Super Bowl LVI last night by a score of 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback won his first-ever Lombardi Trophy in just his first season with the team. But fans took to Twitter after the game to troll the Packers quarterback after the game.

Sinai tweeted: "Turns out Aaron Rodgers is on the same level as Stafford instead of Brady."

Sinai tweeted: "Turns out Aaron Rodgers is on the same level as Stafford instead of Brady."

NFL Memes said: "Matthew Stafford literally spent 12 years with the Detroit Lions and now has the same amount of SB rings as Aaron Rodgers."

NFL Memes said: "Matthew Stafford literally spent 12 years with the Detroit Lions and now has the same amount of SB rings as Aaron Rodgers."

L.A.M.P echoed these same statements about Rodgers and Stafford.

L.A.M.P echoed these same statements about Rodgers and Stafford.

Michael Liu stated: "Tom Brady changes teams and wins a SB in the first year. Matthew Stafford changes teams and wins a SB in the first year. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers…?"

Michael Liu stated: "Tom Brady changes teams and wins a SB in the first year. Matthew Stafford changes teams and wins a SB in the first year. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers…?"

Drake (not the entertainer we will assume) used the Spider-Man GIF, saying: "Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford counting each other’s rings."

Drake (not the entertainer we will assume) used the Spider-Man GIF, saying: "Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford counting each other's rings."

Steven Kriz tweeted: "Aaron Rodgers has now watched Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford change teams and get a ring in year one…"

Steven Kriz @skrizPO Aaron Rodgers has now watched Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford change teams and get a ring in year one…



Steven Kriz tweeted: "Aaron Rodgers has now watched Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford change teams and get a ring in year one…"

Mookie Alexander mentions: "Fun Fact: Matthew Stafford now has more game-winning drives (3) in the playoffs than Aaron Rodgers (2) has for his entire career."

Mookie Alexander @mookiealexander Scott Kacsmar @ScottKacsmar Stafford's HOF case is going to be similar to Eli Manning's. Still dreading those years. Stafford's HOF case is going to be similar to Eli Manning's. Still dreading those years. Fun Fact: Matthew Stafford now has more game-winning drives (3) in the playoffs than Aaron Rodgers (2) has for his entire career. twitter.com/ScottKacsmar/s… Fun Fact: Matthew Stafford now has more game-winning drives (3) in the playoffs than Aaron Rodgers (2) has for his entire career. twitter.com/ScottKacsmar/s…

Honolulu Blues made the following statement: "Matthew Stafford will go down in history as a better QB than Aaron Rodgers."

Honolulu Blues made the following statement: "Matthew Stafford will go down in history as a better QB than Aaron Rodgers."

Daniel said: "Hey, Aaron #Rodgers. Guess who didn't choke under pressure? Matthew Stafford. #RamsWin"

Jacob Warfle asserted: "Some people are saying Matthew Stafford has as many Super Bowls as Aaron Rodgers now. I’m not saying it, but some people are."

Jacob Warfle asserted: "Some people are saying Matthew Stafford has as many Super Bowls as Aaron Rodgers now. I'm not saying it, but some people are."

RachelMarieSports tweeted: "Matthew Stafford has as many SB Rings as Aaron Rodgers. I repeat…"

RachelMarieSports tweeted: "Matthew Stafford has as many SB Rings as Aaron Rodgers. I repeat…"

Matthew Stafford and His Super Bowl 2022 Performance

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The quarterback went 26 of 40 for 283 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Super Bowl LVI MVP, had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught the other touchdown pass.

As mentioned earlier, this is Stafford's first Lombardi Trophy of his 13-year career.

He spent the first 12 years in the league with the Detroit Lions, playing in three playoffs in his time in Detroit. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (45,109) and touchdown passes (262).

Edited by LeRon Haire

