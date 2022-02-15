“It comes down to one ticky-tack call”- Skip Bayless believes holding penalty on Rams' final drive cost Bengals Super Bowl 2022 

Super Bowl 2022 was an incredibly loosely officiated football game for the first three quarters. It made for a loose game, although some of their missed penalties (particularly Tee Higgins' facemask on Jalen Ramsey on the first play of the third quarter) proved costly.

Late in the fourth quarter, as the Rams were driving for the game-winning score, the most controversial penalty of Super Bowl 2022 happened. Logan Wilson guarded Cooper Kupp and made what looked to be a clean pass breakup. However, the refs called a holding, preventing the Rams from facing fourth down.

The call garnered a lot of attention from sports analysts, including Fox Sports' Skip Bayless. Bayless spoke UNDISPUTED Monday and spoke about Wilson, who had a star-making performance before the penalty. He also said it was a ticky-tack call and that Wilson wasn't holding Kupp. Bayless said,

“Logan Wilson, who had played his tail off all night. He's got a hand on Cooper Kupp, but it's not a grab hold hand. It's just he's got a hand, just to touch. He's not impeding and he's not holding. It's just hands play. It's just typical hand fighting near the goal line. And to me, I'm not calling that because that's just ticky-tack. And to your point. Up to that point, there have been two penalties called in the whole football game. For 1:47 left in the game, and it's just a touch. It's a touch. I don't think he's impeded. I think Cooper Kupp is open as he's going to get. And Logan Wilson just blanketed him and stuck out an arm and knocked the ball down. Logan Wilson led all tacklers with eight unassisted, he had nine total tackles. He had three tackles for losses. He was everywhere."

Super Bowl 2022 will forever have that penalty blemish on it. Bayless wasn't alone in thinking it was a hand call, as former referee and Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira agreed with Baylees.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



reacts to the defensive holding penalty on Bengals LB Logan Wilson late in the 4th Qtr of Super Bowl LVI. “Wilson gets called for defensive holding. It’s just not holding.” @MikePereira reacts to the defensive holding penalty on Bengals LB Logan Wilson late in the 4th Qtr of Super Bowl LVI. “Wilson gets called for defensive holding. It’s just not holding.” @MikePereira reacts to the defensive holding penalty on Bengals LB Logan Wilson late in the 4th Qtr of Super Bowl LVI. https://t.co/u5i2MZ6oQJ

Bayless furthered his argument by claiming the Cincinnati Bengals would've won Super Bowl 2022 if the penalty against Wilson hadn't been called.

"But if you take that play away. If you don't call that, if you let that go because it's let them play? All of a sudden we're looking at fourth and goal from the eight. That's hard man. I don't know, maybe Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp pull off another miracle. But I don't think they're going to take a few goal to make it 20-19, when it’s 20-16 at this point. So I'm pretty Coach McVay’s just gotta say, ‘what's my best play and just hope that Matt and Cooper,’ maybe you try somebody else? I don't know. But I would like the Bengals’ chances. And if you fail on that throw on fourth down, I believe the Bengals are going to win that game. That's just me. It comes down to one ticky-tack call. And again, if you're not going to call Jalen Ramsey grabbing on to Tee Higgins late in the first quarter. Why would you call that late in the game?”

Super Bowl 2022 momentum completely shifted after Logan Wilson penalty

Fans Gather To Watch The Cincinnati Bengals Against The L.A. Rams In Super Bowl 2022

Bayless has the right to be upset. Regardless of whether the penalty on Wilson single-handily is to blame for the Los Angeles Rams winning, there's no question the game's atmosphere changed as a result of that call.

The Rams would've been at fourth down and eight yards to go if the call hadn't been made. The Bengals would've had a good shot at stopping them, as the offense floundered somewhat in the second half due to the absence of Odell Beckham Jr.

Bengals fans shouldn't blame the refs entirely, however, as Burrow did get the ball back with an adequate amount of time to get into field goal range. Ultimately, Aaron Donald proved to be too much for Burrow's outmatched offensive line.

While Super Bowl 2022 did have controversy surrounding Wilson, the game was enjoyable as an overall experience. Not to mention the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show has been heralded by many as the greatest of all time.

