“Absolutely they should be the team to beat” - Michael Irvin believes Bengals are class of AFC after making it to Super Bowl 2022 

Super Bowl 2022 was a classic game, where the Los Angeles Rams won their first Super Bowl championship since 1999 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 last night at SoFi Stadium.

Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the way but the Bengals put up a valiant effort and have as bright a future as any of the remaining 30 NFL teams.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was on ESPN's First Take Monday to discuss Super Bowl its2 and the aftermath. Irvin was asked whether Joe Burrow and the Bengals are the class of the AFC.

Here's what Irvin had to say when asked if the Bengals would be seen as the team to beat in the AFC:

“Absolutely I think they should. They just showed that they are the AFC champs after getting to the Super Bowl and they went through Patrick Mahomes twice. I know everybody’s starting talking about Buffalo. But right now. Right now, the Cincinnati Bengals, they have absolutely everything. And I’m gonna tell you something, this man got sacked more than anybody in the National Football League. Name the one thing every team says when they come in to play you. It’s we got to get to the quarterback. You got to the quarterback and you still got to a Super Bowl. That's what's scary about this team. They have that thing that no matter what you do, they're always in a game, and they have that man pulling the trigger that will always get the ball to you."

With all the praise Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the offense receives, it's often easy to overlook the defense. Irvin gave recognition to the Bengals defense for overachieving from their regular-season stats.

"That defense stepped up and played great." Irvin said. "They finished the season ranked like 18th in total and 17th in scoring. But they played way, way above that in the playoffs. Absolutely they should be the team to beat. And they got all those young guys under contract so they can go out and find some offensive lineman, and put something together to even secure Joe Burrow.”

The Bengals' offensive line is the most vital need for the Bengals to fix. Super Bowl 2022 proved the Bengals have the tools to be players in the AFC for a long time.

But Burrow must be protected for that to happen.

Super Bowl 2022 showed that the Bengals are planning to be a threat for years to come

Super Bowl 2022 proved the Bengals belong in a loaded AFC that includes quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. Burrow showed he has as high a ceiling as any of them, and Ja'Marr Chase is just 21 years old.

The roster is incredibly young, giving them $50 million in cap space to make moves to improve in the offseason.

Field Yates @FieldYates It stings today, but the Bengals’ future is undeniably bright:



- A young roster led by a core that includes Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Mixon, Hendrickson, Wilson, etc.

- Over $50M in cap space to retain key FA (Bates) and spend on the open market

- Own all their future picks It stings today, but the Bengals’ future is undeniably bright:- A young roster led by a core that includes Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Mixon, Hendrickson, Wilson, etc.- Over $50M in cap space to retain key FA (Bates) and spend on the open market - Own all their future picks

With a better offensive line next season, the Bengals' offense could see a world of difference. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are examples of how a team can fix their offensive line by going all in one offseason.

Super Bowl 2022 may be over, but the heart the Bengals showed won't be forgotten as the NFL calendar slowly begins to turn its page to the next chapter.

