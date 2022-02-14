"Genuinely concerned for Joe Burrow’s life" - NFL fans fear the worst for Bengals QB against Rams pass rush in Super Bowl 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be facing a fierce L.A. Rams front 7 lead by All-Pro Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

While Joe Burrow has all the confidence in the world, some fans seem to think he should be worried about the Rams' pass rush. Fans like Grob seem really concerned about how Joe Burrow will handle the Rams.

Grob @Grobwins @JoeyB You're good Joey, but I am so nervous, the Rams defense is so good and their pass rush is scary-- man don't know how you can do it, because if that was me my legs would feel so heavy and that ball so slippery. Oh well @JoeyB You're good Joey, but I am so nervous, the Rams defense is so good and their pass rush is scary-- man don't know how you can do it, because if that was me my legs would feel so heavy and that ball so slippery. Oh well

Why should Joe Burrow be concerned? while for starters, Donald alone had 77 tackles, 12. 5 sacks and 84 rushes to the quarterback. Joe Burrow would be a fool not to be concerned about Donald and the Rams pass rush, as they are going to be on him all day.

Fans around the league have taken to social media to have a little fun at Burrow's expense, while others explain why the young signal caller should be worried when it comes to what he may be facing Sunday.

Fans on social media are poking fun at Joe Burrow and how he will do against the Rams pass rush

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One fan, Daniel Harris, seems to be making fun of Burrow's chances against the Rams pass rush Sunday night and thinks he won't have much of a chance.

Daniel Harms @InHarmsWay19 Scientists believe Zebra stripes keep flys off zebras as well as act as a sort of camouflage. Flys are annoying much like the Rams pass rush will be against the Bengals OL



Joe Burrow: Scientists believe Zebra stripes keep flys off zebras as well as act as a sort of camouflage. Flys are annoying much like the Rams pass rush will be against the Bengals OLJoe Burrow: https://t.co/e2NBTQfV55

Fans such as Daniel Rotman are taking a much more logical and analytical approach to why the Bengals offensive line will struggle Sunday against the Rams.

Daniel Rotman @daniel_rotman15 Joe Burrow is a bonafide superstar and will deliver great success to the Bengals for years to come



BUT - we’ve seen this story before



Bad O-line against a dominant pass rush is hard to overcome in the Super Bowl.



Rams ML

Mixon U 60.5 rushing yards

Odell O 65.5 receiving yards Joe Burrow is a bonafide superstar and will deliver great success to the Bengals for years to comeBUT - we’ve seen this story beforeBad O-line against a dominant pass rush is hard to overcome in the Super Bowl.Rams MLMixon U 60.5 rushing yardsOdell O 65.5 receiving yards

The IB network basically agrees with what others say about Burrow's chances. They took to referring back to when the Bengals faced the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the AFC playoffs. Burrow was sacked nine times in that game, and yet the Bengals would still go on to win that encounter.

IB Network @Iconobomb For the Super Bowl I think the biggest question is how are the Bengals going to protect Joe Burrow v Aaron Donald and this Rams pass rush



Burrow has already been sacked 12 times this post season …9 v the Titans which I think is a good barometer for next week For the Super Bowl I think the biggest question is how are the Bengals going to protect Joe Burrow v Aaron Donald and this Rams pass rush Burrow has already been sacked 12 times this post season …9 v the Titans which I think is a good barometer for next week https://t.co/J3Pc0v6gYl

Matt Bowen, who works as an NFL analyst for ESPN, said the Bengals will have to find a solution to stop Aaron Donald and the Rams' pass rush.

Matt Bowen @MattBowen41



First down play-action. Rhythm throws for QB Joe Burrow — with 7-man protection (inside doubles vs. Aaron Donald).



We’ll break this down on our Super Bowl show.



Sunday — 8:30 AM (ET), ESPN2



@gregcosell @NFLMatchup #Bengals will need answers for the #Rams pass rush…First down play-action. Rhythm throws for QB Joe Burrow — with 7-man protection (inside doubles vs. Aaron Donald).We’ll break this down on our Super Bowl show.Sunday — 8:30 AM (ET), ESPN2 #Bengals will need answers for the #Rams pass rush…First down play-action. Rhythm throws for QB Joe Burrow — with 7-man protection (inside doubles vs. Aaron Donald). We’ll break this down on our Super Bowl show.Sunday — 8:30 AM (ET), ESPN2 @gregcosell @NFLMatchup https://t.co/PprBEpTXNT

While some fans and media members aren't giving Burrow and the Bengals much of a chance against the Rams pass rush. While there are others who feel he will do just fine.

Around the NFL tweeted that the quarterback is confident that when it comes down to it, his offensive line will rise to the occasion against the Rams.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/joe-burro… Joe Burrow confident Bengals will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush: "I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line to make it happen" Joe Burrow confident Bengals will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush: "I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line to make it happen"nfl.com/news/joe-burro… https://t.co/iitdfwQ9yH

But some fans believe Burrow and the Bengals will be ready for whatever the Rams pass rush throws at them. Like Matthew Sean, who says he trusts Burrow over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Matthew_Sean @Matthew_Sean96 The key to the Super Bowl will be the Rams pass rush against Joe Burrow, if Aaron Donald can get in the face of Burrow, that'll go a long way for LA. But I trust Burrow over Matthew Stafford, and I think Stafford could make a late mistake that could cost them. The key to the Super Bowl will be the Rams pass rush against Joe Burrow, if Aaron Donald can get in the face of Burrow, that'll go a long way for LA. But I trust Burrow over Matthew Stafford, and I think Stafford could make a late mistake that could cost them.

Sir Baudelaire says although they are confident in that Rams pass rush, the Rams could still lose the game just like the Titans did even if they do get to Burrow a lot.

Sir Baudelaire @PascalMakal Joe Burrow got sacked 9 times against the Titans and still won the game, I’m just afraid that the scary pass rush of the rams ( Donald & Miller ) do the same or even better and still lose the #SBLVI , it’s going to be inconceivable ! Joe Burrow got sacked 9 times against the Titans and still won the game, I’m just afraid that the scary pass rush of the rams ( Donald & Miller ) do the same or even better and still lose the #SBLVI , it’s going to be inconceivable !

Offthebooks.crypto reposted an article on Burrow's LSU coach Ed Oregeron stating how worried he is about his former quarterback going up against the Rams pass rush.

offthebooks.crypto @x3tko #NFL yardbarker.com/nfl/articles/e… Ed Orgeron worried about how Joe Burrow will fare against Rams pass rush #Yardbarker Ed Orgeron worried about how Joe Burrow will fare against Rams pass rush #Yardbarker #NFL yardbarker.com/nfl/articles/e…

One thing all Bengals fans seem to agree on is that the key to victory will be how well the team can protect their young quarterback.

Edited by David Nyland