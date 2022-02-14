"Genuinely concerned for Joe Burrow’s life" - NFL fans fear the worst for Bengals QB against Rams pass rush in Super Bowl 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be facing a fierce L.A. Rams front 7 lead by All-Pro Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
While Joe Burrow has all the confidence in the world, some fans seem to think he should be worried about the Rams' pass rush. Fans like Grob seem really concerned about how Joe Burrow will handle the Rams.
Why should Joe Burrow be concerned? while for starters, Donald alone had 77 tackles, 12. 5 sacks and 84 rushes to the quarterback. Joe Burrow would be a fool not to be concerned about Donald and the Rams pass rush, as they are going to be on him all day.
Fans around the league have taken to social media to have a little fun at Burrow's expense, while others explain why the young signal caller should be worried when it comes to what he may be facing Sunday.
Fans on social media are poking fun at Joe Burrow and how he will do against the Rams pass rush
One fan, Daniel Harris, seems to be making fun of Burrow's chances against the Rams pass rush Sunday night and thinks he won't have much of a chance.
Fans such as Daniel Rotman are taking a much more logical and analytical approach to why the Bengals offensive line will struggle Sunday against the Rams.
The IB network basically agrees with what others say about Burrow's chances. They took to referring back to when the Bengals faced the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the AFC playoffs. Burrow was sacked nine times in that game, and yet the Bengals would still go on to win that encounter.
Matt Bowen, who works as an NFL analyst for ESPN, said the Bengals will have to find a solution to stop Aaron Donald and the Rams' pass rush.
While some fans and media members aren't giving Burrow and the Bengals much of a chance against the Rams pass rush. While there are others who feel he will do just fine.
Around the NFL tweeted that the quarterback is confident that when it comes down to it, his offensive line will rise to the occasion against the Rams.
But some fans believe Burrow and the Bengals will be ready for whatever the Rams pass rush throws at them. Like Matthew Sean, who says he trusts Burrow over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Sir Baudelaire says although they are confident in that Rams pass rush, the Rams could still lose the game just like the Titans did even if they do get to Burrow a lot.
Offthebooks.crypto reposted an article on Burrow's LSU coach Ed Oregeron stating how worried he is about his former quarterback going up against the Rams pass rush.
One thing all Bengals fans seem to agree on is that the key to victory will be how well the team can protect their young quarterback.