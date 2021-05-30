Washington Football Team could be going hip-hop, Jay-Z rumored to be wanting to buy a piece of the team

Hip-hop artist Jay-Z is no stranger to the professional sports industry. Jay-Z owned a stake in an NBA franchise, the Brooklyn Nets. The former stake owner of the Nets was one of the influences on moving the team from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

Jay-Z is now expressing interest in buying a stake in the Washington Football Team franchise. Pro football talks' Mike Florio made an interesting comparison to Jay-Z and the Washington Football Team. He said:

"The man who sang 99 problems could soon own a piece of a team that has had nearly as many in recent years."

The Spun broke the news about Jay-Z being interested in buying a single stake in the Washington Football Team's franchise. The announcement came on May 26th via Twitter. Burgundy Blog posted this comment on their Twitter page:

"Nothing imminent. These things take months and sometimes break down. But I have it on good authority that Jay-Z is actively divesting assets to position himself for purchase of stake in WFT."

On what the new guys think of the energy around here — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 26, 2021

Jay-Z purchasing a stake in the Washington Football Team may come as a surprise to many, but it's a good investment for him. Dan Snyder has taken Washington from being worth millions to billions. With all the scrutiny that the franchise and Snyder are facing, it wouldn't be wrong to add an influential individual like Jay-Z.

Why is it a good idea for Dan Snyder to sell a stake in the Washington Football Team to Jay-Z?

Washington has gone through a name change, allegations, and many off-the-field issues over the past two seasons. Dan Snyder is not on the best of terms with the Washington Football Team's fan base. He's also looking to build a new stadium for the team before the 2027 season.

Is Jay-Z looking to buy a piece of the Washington Football Team? https://t.co/gxcAre3fxj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 28, 2021

Adding Jay-Z could help silence some of the discussions surrounding the issues in Washington. Jay-Z played a massive role in the success of the Nets in the early 2000s. He helped rebrand the team, and his stake in the group was appealing to prominent star athletes in the NBA.

Jay-Z helped the Nets bring in Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from the Boston Celtics. The Nets had a massive roster with Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Brook Lopez.

Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team are in the race to land Deshaun Watson through a trade with the Houston Texans. Adding Jay-Z as a stakeholder could certainly help spur such big trades.