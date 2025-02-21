WATCH: A.J. Brown trolls Jalen Hurts with hilarious impersonation

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts just helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown is now having a little fun when it comes to his quarterback and his typically quiet demeanor and well-known phrases.

Ad

Brown made an appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and did a hilarious impression of his Jalen Hurts. He sat with a straight face and acting as Hurts made a comment directed at those who say he hasn't won enough.

“Say I never win… guess now I gotta do it again.”-A.J. Brown said as his impersonation of Jalen Hurts

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The clip of Brown's impersonation of Jalen Hurts quickly circulated on social media as fans found the moment to be absolutely hilarious.

A.J. Brown revealed his thoughts on being crowned Super Bowl champion

A.J. Brown became a Super Bowl champion for the first time in his six seasons in the National Football League. A few days after the win, he revealed in a post on Instagram that his feelings about winning weren't what he expected.

Ad

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver started his post by saying that for about two days he had the 'champion' feeling, or what he thought being a champion felt like.

"After a few days , I’ve had time to reflect on being a champion. I tried to feel how everyone made it seem to be a champion and unfortunately it was short lived.. two days to be exact lol."

Ad

Brown then continued by saying that winning the Super Bowl title didn't give him the overall satisfaction as the journey and fight to win did.

"I’ve never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all. It wasn’t. My thrill for this game comes when i dominate. It’s the Hunt that does it for me. It’s when the Db drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me . The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be. It’s the journey that I love the most. BACK 2 Work!"-Brown said via Instagram

Ad

Brown then finished his post by saying it was back to work and that he was clearly ready to win another title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback