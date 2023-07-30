WATCH: Aaron Rodgers displays Packers connection with Allen Lazard for sensational TD in Jets training camp 

Aaron Rodgers may be with a new team this season, but he already found a familiar face in the end zone. During New York Jets training camp on Sunday, the 39-year-old quarterback threw a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Lazard was going head-to-head with safety Jordan Whitehead on the pass. Making it look easy as he went down with the ball in his hands. The pass from Rodgers had New York Jets fans early on excited, even if it was just a training camp practice.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Lazard wins the contested catch for a 15-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers.



(@JetsTalk247)



pic.twitter.com/PfMJVyXqLE Video: Jets WR Allen Lazard 1-on-1 vs Safety Jordan Whitehead.Lazard wins the contested catch for a 15-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers.(@JetsTalk247)

Despite all of the talent on the New York Jets offense, it should come as no surprise that Rodgers found Lazard. The two were teammates with the Green Bay Packers for the last five seasons. During that time, Lazard had over 2,200 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

After Aaron Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the Jets in 2023, Allen Lazard signed as a free agent with the team. He signed a four-year contract worth $44 million to reunite with his quarterback.

If the quarterback can continue to maintain momentum and spread his passes among the offense, the Jets may have found their answer. Could the tides finally be turning for the New York Jets and their playoff drought?

How many years is Aaron Rodgers new contract with the Jets?

Late last week, news broke that Aaron Rodgers had signed a new contract with the New York Jets. He took a $35 million pay cut for this upcoming season and can do so again for the 2024 NFL season as well. The pay was moved from his salary and put into a roster bonus, so he still had quite the payday.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/Q4gTjilMmr Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have agreed to a revised contract that “smooths out” a salary of $1.165M in 2023 and $107.55M in 2024, per @ProFootballTalk

While his contract was reported to be for two seasons, it's actually for seven years. No matter when and what the quarterback decides about his future, he will do so with the New York Jets.

The contract won't expire until 2030 and will pay him $33 million in 2023 and $$35 million in 2025, if he continues to pay. If he is still playing beyond that, he will receive a salary of $20 million for each season from 2026 until 2030.

If he continued to play for the entirety of the period, A-Rod would be 47-years-old. It's highly unlikely that he will continue playing until then. Especially considering he has contemplated retirement the last few seasons, and he hasn't even turned 40 yet. Readers can stay tuned for regular updates.