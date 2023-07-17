WATCH: Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell sharing heartwarming gender reveal video

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago. The couple recently revealed the gender of their baby to their fans.

Rochell and his Instagram influencer wife were over the moon when they found out that they were expecting a child together. They decided to share the most beautiful as well as the least talked-about aspects of pregnancies. In the midst of her exciting content, fans were all the more interested in knowing the gender of the couple’s child.

Allison and Isaac had teased a gender reveal before, as she once informed her fans that she would get to know the gender of her baby during her second ultrasound appointment. The internet had to wait for a long time, but it was worth it in the end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kuch uploaded videos about the chores she had to complete before going for her ultrasound appointment. In one of her videos, she said that they were acting very patient even though they had the results in their hands.

The couple finally saw the result and had the most wholesome reaction on the beach. They finally got to know that they were going to welcome a daughter in December.

Allison Kuch and husband Isaac were always hoping for a baby girl

After revealing the gender of her baby, Allison Kuch uploaded a TikTok video where she said that the couple was secretly hoping for a baby girl:

"I am so unbelievably excited, but I think the person who is more excited than I am is my husband. As long as the baby is healthy, we would have been happy, boy or girl. Secretly, I think we were both hoping for a girl."

She said that people get surprised when they learn that Rochell was also hoping for a girl.

Allison Kuch was getting ready to attend her gender reveal party with her family and close friends, who thought they were going to have a boy.

"Most common comment we get is that I give off boy mom energy and Isaac gives off girl dad energy," Kuch said.

The elated couple also wants to know what their child will look like and what interests she will develop.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault