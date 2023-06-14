Watch: Baby Gronk being pressured by his dad to give obnoxious replies - “Going to get body massages by baddies”

Tired of hearing about Baby Gronk? Well, you're not really hearing from him.

We know that the kid is going through a dangerous path currently, with his father using him for fame and social clout while making his kid look like an action figure. But the latest example of what's going on with the kid might be the most staggering one.

During Baby Gronk and his father's appearance at the Bring The Juice Podcast, you can see one of the cringiest moments of the year. While Baby Gronk is giving answers like a kid (which, you know, he is), his father repeatedly asks host Frank Dalena to ask the same questions, but you see him telling his kid what to answer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And it's never a normal answer.

“What kind of a question is that? Look at my Instagram.” “I already DMed her and she said yes.” “I’m going to get body massages by baddies” are some of the things he only says due to his father. Seriously, it's painful to watch.

Francis @franciscellis Here we have Baby Gronk’s dad feeding him answers on the Bring the Juice pod. Hey kid, blink twice if you’re tired of being dad’s clout bait Here we have Baby Gronk’s dad feeding him answers on the Bring the Juice pod. Hey kid, blink twice if you’re tired of being dad’s clout bait https://t.co/UltW1vCYTB

Baby Gronk has dominated the news recently, but clearly it's not because he's original or he is healthy. He looks like a kid that's totally being exploited by his father and it's certainly not a normal situation.

And the previous example did not end well.

What are the similarities between Baby Gronk and former Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich? Why are people comparing them?

Imagine a child who couldn't eat a Big Mac, drink Coke, eat cookies, and who had to bring their own food to parties to avoid excess sugar. This was the environment that permeated Todd Marinovich's life, trained from his birth to become a perfect athlete and an NFL quarterback.

Obviously things did not end well, especially as Marinovich turned to drugs and alcohol during high school and college to protect himself from the pressure asserted by his father.

With the kid's history becoming sort of a Marinovich 2.0, you can only hope that perhaps his father can understand what kind of damage he could cause to his own son, ruining his infancy and his future life. This is absolutely not a normal behavior from a 10-year-old kid.

Poll : 0 votes