  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Baker Mayfield jokingly threatens rookie Emeka Egbuka over crazy one-handed catch vs. Jets

WATCH: Baker Mayfield jokingly threatens rookie Emeka Egbuka over crazy one-handed catch vs. Jets

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 23, 2025 21:58 GMT
NFL: SEP 07 Buccaneers at Falcons - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 07 Buccaneers at Falcons - Source: Getty

Baker Mayfield has had an astonishing start to the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an undefeated start to the season, defeating the Falcons, Texans and Jets, igniting a host of positive offseason projections for the team.

Ad

One of the things Mayfield has done well this season is adapt well to everyone around him. He's been able to form a good chemistry with rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, targeting him 14 times in the three games played this season for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

One of the most eye-catching moments between the two was a ridiculous one-handed catch by the wide receiver against the Jets despite being covered by Sauce Gardner. The reception by the Ohio State alum intrigued his coaches and led to a wild cheer among the spectators.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Microphones captured a humorous interaction between Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka on the sideline following a wild play. The quarterback was playfully scolding the wide receiver.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“You disrespect one of my passes like that again, we're going to have a problem, alright?” Mayfield said. “Two hands.”
Ad

Egbuka currently leads the Buccaneers' wide receiver room in receptions and receiving, and he's now anticipated to play a crucial role for the team this season.

Todd Bowles comments on Baker Mayfield's resilience amid changing dynamics around him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has offered his take on the resilience of Baker Mayfield despite the changing dynamics around him. The quarterback had led the Bucs to a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of all three of their games, and he's done that with moving pieces on and off the lineup due to injuries.

Ad
“It's 100% positive," Bowles said. "I don't think it affects him…At least, you're not going to say [that]. It's going to affect play-calling and 'Grizz' (Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard) play-calling-wise because they all do different things."
"So, we've got to make sure we're on top of it offensively, making sure our guys can do what they made the team to do. You're not going to get guys that can do things that Tristan [Wirfs] can do, or do what Luke [Goedeke] can do, or even do what Cody [Mauch] can do. So, we've got to make sure the run and the pass plays marry up with what the guys do well."

Baker Mayfield is in his third season with the Buccaneers, and he's been able to establish himself better on the team than in his previous destinations. He will be looking to beat the 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns he threw last season and lead the team deeper into the playoffs.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications