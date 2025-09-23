WATCH: Baker Mayfield jokingly threatens rookie Emeka Egbuka over crazy one-handed catch vs. Jets

Baker Mayfield has had an astonishing start to the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an undefeated start to the season, defeating the Falcons, Texans and Jets, igniting a host of positive offseason projections for the team.One of the things Mayfield has done well this season is adapt well to everyone around him. He's been able to form a good chemistry with rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, targeting him 14 times in the three games played this season for 181 yards and three touchdowns.One of the most eye-catching moments between the two was a ridiculous one-handed catch by the wide receiver against the Jets despite being covered by Sauce Gardner. The reception by the Ohio State alum intrigued his coaches and led to a wild cheer among the spectators.Microphones captured a humorous interaction between Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka on the sideline following a wild play. The quarterback was playfully scolding the wide receiver.“You disrespect one of my passes like that again, we're going to have a problem, alright?” Mayfield said. “Two hands.”Egbuka currently leads the Buccaneers' wide receiver room in receptions and receiving, and he's now anticipated to play a crucial role for the team this season.Todd Bowles comments on Baker Mayfield's resilience amid changing dynamics around himTampa Bay Buccaneers coach has offered his take on the resilience of Baker Mayfield despite the changing dynamics around him. The quarterback had led the Bucs to a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of all three of their games, and he's done that with moving pieces on and off the lineup due to injuries.“It's 100% positive,&quot; Bowles said. &quot;I don't think it affects him…At least, you're not going to say [that]. It's going to affect play-calling and 'Grizz' (Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard) play-calling-wise because they all do different things.&quot;&quot;So, we've got to make sure we're on top of it offensively, making sure our guys can do what they made the team to do. You're not going to get guys that can do things that Tristan [Wirfs] can do, or do what Luke [Goedeke] can do, or even do what Cody [Mauch] can do. So, we've got to make sure the run and the pass plays marry up with what the guys do well.&quot;Baker Mayfield is in his third season with the Buccaneers, and he's been able to establish himself better on the team than in his previous destinations. He will be looking to beat the 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns he threw last season and lead the team deeper into the playoffs.