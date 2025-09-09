Watch: Ben Johnson fuming at Caleb Williams over Bears QB's costly mistakes in heartbreaking loss vs. Vikings

Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears were at the receiving end of one of the biggest comebacks of the 2025 NFL season's opening week. They led 17-6 after three quarters but still lost, courtesy of J.J. McCarthy's exceptional debut performance.Bears coach Ben Johnson wasn't happy with his quarterback as he threw three incompletions to start the second half. He was seen on the sidelines fuming and expressing his displeasure.&quot;Ben Johnson watching Caleb Williams throw 3 straight incompletions to start the half: “God dammit!”&quot; CFBBlueprint tweeted on Monday.Williams rushed for nine yards to secure the game's first touchdown as Chicago ended the first quarter up 7-0. The Vikings fought back in the next quarter and scored a field goal, but Cairo Santos countered from 42 yards with 24 seconds. Minnesota placekicker Will Richard scored his second field goal from 59 yards to end the half with the Bears leading 10-6.Nashson Wright's pick-six in the third minute of the second half, along with the extra point, pushed Chicago's lead to 17-6 with 15 minutes remaining. Justin Jefferson caught a 13-yard pass from McCarthy to kick off the comeback in the last quarter. Aaron Jones' 27-yard reception gave Minnesota the lead for the first time.McCarthy rushed in for another touchdown, increasing Minnesota's lead to 10. Williams threw for another score, but it wasn't enough as the visitors emerged victorious.Caleb Williams on his performance against the Vikings in the season openerCaleb Williams spoke to the media following Monday's loss against the Vikings. The quarterback looks forward to taking the positives from the game and preparing for the rest of the season.&quot;We felt like we were dominating the game,&quot; Williams said. &quot;We were in control up to two scores. That mentality is something that we have, something that we preach. That didn't happen today.&quot;I think there was a lot of good there. Our communication. He was getting the plays in fast. Being able to get out of the huddle, we need to be better with that. Being able to get up to the line, make checks. I think it's a growing process. It's going to keep growing from here.&quot;Williams completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded six carries for 58 rushing yards and one score. The Bears will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.