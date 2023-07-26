WATCH: Bills fans go crazy as Damar Hamlin enters training field months after suffering cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin has returned. The Bills safety, following months of recovery after rubbing shoulders with death in front of millions, has arrived at training camp. Two separate videos posted on Twitter showed the glorious moment for the player as he jogged onto the field to a raucous round of cheers and applause.

One video was recorded from just behind him while another was recorded from his right. The brief clip shows him jogging with a practice jersey and a helmet on. While many are relieved and excited to see him apparently back to 100%, the real test will be once the pads come on in the upcoming days.

Of course, if doctors cleared him to return, he should be able to take and deliver hits as well as anyone, but until the rubber meets the road, no one can be 100% certain. That said, fingers are crossed around the country in hopes that the traumatic incident can be left in the dust.

Still, this serves as just one of arguably four big debuts ahead of the safety. The first was his return to the practice field. The second will be his return to the stadium for his first preseason game. The third will be his return to the regular-season stadium.

The fourth debut will be on Nov. 5, when the Bengals and Bills square off as it was that matchup that ended Hamlin's season. In the game, he'll have an opportunity to stand on the exact blade of grass almost halfway across the country from where he laid as medical staff tended to him in January.

Depending on how the regular season goes for both teams, there's potential for him to return to that same spot in the playoffs once again.

#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia Coach McDermott: Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100%. We’ll go at his cadence. 🫶

Bronny James embarks on Damar Hamlin-like road to recovery

Bronny James at 2023 McDonald's All American Game

As Hamlin celebrates his big win this week, another player finds himself potentially in the same spot that the Bills safety was in at the start of the year. LeBron James' son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC. The 18-year-old was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to TMZ via the New York Post.

If Hamlin's return is any indication, James' son will hopefully make a full recovery and be back to playing soon, despite some claiming that his career is over.

