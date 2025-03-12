WATCH: Bo Nix's wife Izzy recaps 'perfect' offseason weekend with Broncos' star

The offseason has been quite exciting for Denver Broncos star Bo Nix, who has been making wonderful memories with his wife, Izzy. On Tuesday, Izzy Nix recently provided a glimpse into her "perfect" weekend with the Broncos quarterback.

Izzy updated her Instagram story with a minute-long clip of her adorable memories from the weekend. It included moments from the couple's visit to a friend's wedding. Apart from that, Izzy also included her lunch date memories with Bo and friends.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy recaps 'perfect' offseason weekend with Broncos' star (Image Source: Izzy/IG)

Izzy Nix's Instagram story came almost a day after she made headlines for her viral reaction to the Broncos announcing a contract extension for Jarrett Stidham.

Jarrett has been the backup quarterback to Bo, who will be spending two more years with the franchise.

On Monday, Izzy shared her reaction to Stidham's news and wrote:

"2 more years with our people."

Bo Nix's wife Izzy expressed gratitude towards QB on 25th birthday

Bo Nix celebrated his 25th birthday last month, and to make the quarterback's special day even more memorable, his wife Izzy shared adorable wedding pictures.

Izzy updated her Instagram story with unseen pictures from her wedding day. Apart from the throwback pictures, Izzy also penned down a heartwarming message for the Broncos star, which read:

"Happy Birthday, Bo. He's a leader and a man after God's heart. Grateful for him today, but celebrating him forever. 24 will be hard to beat, but here's to a million more birthdays!!!!!! [I love you, Bo Nix.]”

Izzy loves exploring different countries and cities. In January, as the quarterback prepared for the Denver Broncos' wild-card clash against the Buffalo Bills in New York City, Izzy made a trip to Niagara Falls with her parents.

After visiting Niagara Falls, Izzy attended the game and cheered for the quarterback.

Even though the team lost the game, Izzy was nothing but proud of Bo for at least ending the franchise's eight-season playoff drought. In fact, Izzy also dropped her 2-word reaction for the same later.

