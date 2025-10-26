WATCH: Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle sheds tears after leaving DWTS dance rehearsals

Alix Earle, influencer and girlfriend of Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, made her dance debut last month on the 34th season of the popular show 'Dancing With the Stars.' Recently, Earle shared an emotional moment following a rehearsal for DWTS.In a TikTok video posted on Friday, Earle was seen leaving the studio in tears after practising with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. Houston Texans WR’s girlfriend accompanied the video with a voice-over from Kim Kardashian, saying:“I think that there are days where I feel like I know it all, and then I wake up the next morning and I’m like, ‘Wait, none of that made sense.'”The video also had an overlay text that read, “leaving dance rehearsal today.”View on TikTokAlix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy are preparing for DWTS’s 'Halloween Night.' They are learning a dance routine set to Billie Eilish’s 2019 song 'Bury a Friend' for the upcoming episode.Also read: Braxton Berrios and GF Alix Earle head out for &quot;first date in 2 months&quot; as Texans enter NFL bye-week with 2-3 recordAlix Earle opens up on emotional DWTS dance with Val ChmerkovskiyEarlier this month, Earle performed a contemporary routine to Coldplay's &quot;Sparks&quot; on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and dedicated it to her little sister, Izabel. After the performance, she spoke with PEOPLE about the emotions behind the performance and thanked her partner, Chmerkovskiy.“I give Val so much credit because I think if we hadn't gotten as close as we had as partners, it would've been probably a little bit more difficult for me to open up in that way because it's a little bit more of a vulnerable side for me and something I don't really share often,” Berrios Gf said in the interview.Earle also shared her emotions about the special moments before dancing with her sister, Izabel.&quot;It was so special to me, I was crying holding her before we started dancing, so I couldn't really see where I was going the first 15 seconds. In terms of getting to dance with my sister, even being here for me is such a dream come true. So then to get to share it with her is so special,” the 24-year-old said.In the end, Earle said she learned about family and love from Izabel, and they tried to show the same through their dance performance.Also read: [WATCH] DWTS star Alix Earle leaves BF Braxton Berrios stunned as she pulls off a successful surprise birthday party