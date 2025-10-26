  • home icon
WATCH: Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle sheds tears after leaving DWTS dance rehearsals

By Prasen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:52 GMT
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle sheds tears after leaving DWTS dance rehearsals

Alix Earle, influencer and girlfriend of Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, made her dance debut last month on the 34th season of the popular show 'Dancing With the Stars.' Recently, Earle shared an emotional moment following a rehearsal for DWTS.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, Earle was seen leaving the studio in tears after practising with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. Houston Texans WR’s girlfriend accompanied the video with a voice-over from Kim Kardashian, saying:

“I think that there are days where I feel like I know it all, and then I wake up the next morning and I’m like, ‘Wait, none of that made sense.'”
The video also had an overlay text that read, “leaving dance rehearsal today.”

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy are preparing for DWTS’s 'Halloween Night.' They are learning a dance routine set to Billie Eilish’s 2019 song 'Bury a Friend' for the upcoming episode.

Alix Earle opens up on emotional DWTS dance with Val Chmerkovskiy

Earlier this month, Earle performed a contemporary routine to Coldplay's "Sparks" on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and dedicated it to her little sister, Izabel. After the performance, she spoke with PEOPLE about the emotions behind the performance and thanked her partner, Chmerkovskiy.

“I give Val so much credit because I think if we hadn't gotten as close as we had as partners, it would've been probably a little bit more difficult for me to open up in that way because it's a little bit more of a vulnerable side for me and something I don't really share often,” Berrios Gf said in the interview.
Earle also shared her emotions about the special moments before dancing with her sister, Izabel.

"It was so special to me, I was crying holding her before we started dancing, so I couldn't really see where I was going the first 15 seconds. In terms of getting to dance with my sister, even being here for me is such a dream come true. So then to get to share it with her is so special,” the 24-year-old said.
In the end, Earle said she learned about family and love from Izabel, and they tried to show the same through their dance performance.

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Prasen
