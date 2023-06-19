WATCH: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton’s fiancée Brea Ridgeway drops bridal shower sneak peek

Courtland Sutton, like many young NFL players, is at a stage in life where he is building the foundation for his future. Recently, his fiancée Brea Ridgeway shared a preview of her bridal shower on TikTok, reminding everyone of their upcoming marriage. It's an exciting time for the couple as they prepare for this next chapter together.

In the 52-second clip, the venue was revealed. There was a brief shot of future Mrs. Sutton and others, but the clip mostly focused on things instead of people. Two thoughts are unavoidable when viewing the video. The first is that the venue was nice enough to be the wedding site for the majority of Americans, but this was just the Bridal Shower.

The next is the color of everything. Everything was either white or as light of a color as possible, except for the hardwood floors. There were white tablecloths, lightly colored flowers, white napkins, white plates, white balloons, white signs, white walls, and more. One interesting decor choice was a stack of (white) toilet paper on one of the tables.

In addition, there were cupcakes and doughnuts with white frosting. The ceiling tiles were also white. As the video revealed everything in slow motion, a relaxing "beauty" song played in the background.

Courtland Sutton braces for tense competition with Jerry Jeudy

Courtland Sutton at Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos

The Broncos wide receiver might have won his future wife, but his job status is unclear heading into 2023. Most expect him to survive the season, but the jury's still out on whether he will be the number-one receiver for the team. No. 14 has five seasons under his belt, but in 2020, general manager John Elway drafted Jerry Jeudy as the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Nate Tice @Nate_Tice Courtland Sutton wins on his Dig route and Russell Wilson fires it in while working left and getting hit Courtland Sutton wins on his Dig route and Russell Wilson fires it in while working left and getting hit https://t.co/TA2AWdfdPt

Since then, fans have had trouble identifying the true number-one receiver for the team. As such, Sean Payton likely will have a decision on his hands based on how the two receivers practice and play this preseason.

In 2022, Sutton caught 64 passes for 829 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jeudy caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. Based on this, Jeudy currently holds the edge in performance, but Sutton, the more experienced player, is not far behind and has the potential to surpass him.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR Sean Payton was encouraged when he heard Courtland Sutton was watching Michael Thomas’ tape. Said he’ll line up in Thomas’ spot a lot Sean Payton was encouraged when he heard Courtland Sutton was watching Michael Thomas’ tape. Said he’ll line up in Thomas’ spot a lot

Of course, fans want to see both receivers explode this season with more than 1,000 yards each, bringing back the days when Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders would tear up defenses with Peyton Manning.

Will Sean Payton, and the two receivers give fans their wish?

