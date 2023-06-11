Create

NFL fans rip Russell Wilson after Courtland Sutton draws parallels between him and Michael Thomas - “He had Drew Brees”

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Jun 11, 2023 20:16 GMT
Fans on Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (R) and his comments after watching WR Michael Thomas 2016 tape
Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson didn't have the best 2022 season for the Broncos as the team finished last in the AFC West. The wide receiver will be entering his sixth season in the league, all with Denver.

Now, the Pro Bowl wideout feels confident that he'll turn it around after watching a film of New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019. NFL fans went to Reddit to share their thoughts on Sutton's comments.

[Around the NFL] Broncos WR Courtland Sutton watching Michael Thomas' 2019 tape: "To be able to find ways to implement the things he did well into my game, I feel like we'll be able to have a lot of success"

One fan pointed out that Sutton has Wilson as a quarterback, while Thomas had Drew Brees.

Sutton is striving for a 2023 season like Michael Thomas and his historic 2019 season with the New Orleans Saints. Thomas had 149 receptions, 1,725 yards, and nine touchdowns. It's the most receptions in a single season in NFL history while his yards rank in the top 10 in league history.

Drew Brees also had a great season with New Orleans as he had a 74.3 completion percentage in 2019, the second-highest in a season all-time. The quarterback holds six of the top 10 single-season records for completion percentage in NFL history.

What are Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson's career highs?

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson (#3) and WR Courtland Sutton (#14)
For Sutton, his best seasons ironically came in 2019 where he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards and two touchdowns, finishing second on the Denver Broncos in all three categories.

youtube-cover

Wilson suffered career lows in completion percentage (60.5) and in touchdowns (16) last season in 15 starts. The former Seattle Seahawks star's highest completion percentage came in the 2020 season at 68.8 per cent. The 2016 season was his best season in terms of passing yards at 4,219 yards.

The Broncos' offense should improve with the hiring of former Saints head coach Sean Payton. We'll see if Sutton and Russell Wilson can reach the levels of Thomas and Brees this upcoming season.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
