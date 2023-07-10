WATCH: Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs and Luke Combs shotgun beers at Florida concert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is living his best life as the NFL offseason is in full swing. With teams on a break before training camp in a few weeks, Wirfs decided to go to a Luke Combs music concert.

Sitting in the crowd is one of the best experiences for most, but what about getting on stage? What about getting on stage and chugging a beer with the musician himself?

Well, that's exactly what Wirst has done, and the whole stadium got the best view of the show. Take a look below.

Nerve⚡️ @NerveRushh

#LukeCombsTour Luke Combs & Tristan Wirfs shotgun a beer live at Raymond James 🫡 Luke Combs & Tristan Wirfs shotgun a beer live at Raymond James 🫡#LukeCombsTour https://t.co/gifXPiFYAq

We aren't sure if the Buccaneers' front office will be happy that Wirfs is chugging a beer while training camp is so close, but he seems to be enjoying his time on stage with one of the world's biggest musicians right now.

Who will Tristan Wirfs be blocking for in 2023?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Tristan Wirfs has been blocking for legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the past couple of seasons, but now that Brady is finally retired, who will he be charged to protect in 2023?

With Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask battling it out for the starting quarterback spot, Wirfs still doesn't know who his signal-caller will be next season. The battle is expected to go down to the wire, but Mayfield is thought to have the inside track.

The Buccaneers might go with him after Mayfield showed some good signs with the Los Angeles Rams last year. But with Trask, having been drafted in 2021, Tampa Bay doesn't know what they have with the quarterback yet, so the franchise might be smart to see what they have.

Either way, Tristan Wirfs will have a new quarterback to protect as he embarks on his fourth NFL season. He is coming off back-to-back All-Pro nods, but injuries have started to seep in.

But that is likely the furthest thing from his mind right now as he took in a Luke Combs concert and chugged a beer in front of a crowd loving every second of it.

