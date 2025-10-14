WATCH: Caleb Williams' meltdown on sidelines goes viral as Bears QB struggles massively vs. Commanders on MNF

Caleb Williams did not put up a great performance on Monday night against the Washington Commanders. A clip of the Chicago Bears quarterback is now making the rounds on the internet.In the video, we see Caleb Williams having a meltdown on the sidelines. He was seen complaining to a member of the team's coaching staff as the Bears' offense remained inconsistent with their plays against the Washington Commanders.Williams and the Bears had a BYE last week after securing a two-game winning streak against the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. With new head coach and offensive guru Ben Johnson, fans expected the quarterback to up his game.However, the 2022 Heisman winner has had a roller coaster journey so far this year. In four games, Williams has recorded 927 yards and eight TDs passing with two interceptions and seven sacks to his name. The Commanders, on the other hand, secured a 3-2 record heading into this Monday night showdown against the Bears.