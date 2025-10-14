  • home icon
  • WATCH: Caleb Williams' meltdown on sidelines goes viral as Bears QB struggles massively vs. Commanders on MNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:15 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
Caleb Williams did not put up a great performance on Monday night against the Washington Commanders. A clip of the Chicago Bears quarterback is now making the rounds on the internet.

In the video, we see Caleb Williams having a meltdown on the sidelines. He was seen complaining to a member of the team's coaching staff as the Bears' offense remained inconsistent with their plays against the Washington Commanders.

Williams and the Bears had a BYE last week after securing a two-game winning streak against the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. With new head coach and offensive guru Ben Johnson, fans expected the quarterback to up his game.

However, the 2022 Heisman winner has had a roller coaster journey so far this year. In four games, Williams has recorded 927 yards and eight TDs passing with two interceptions and seven sacks to his name. The Commanders, on the other hand, secured a 3-2 record heading into this Monday night showdown against the Bears.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
