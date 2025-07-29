WATCH: Chiefs' Josh Simmons gets into huge fight with Ashton Gillotte, throws hands and rips helmet off at training camp

Kansas City Chiefs training camp had tempers flying on Tuesday when rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons went full WWE on fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte during a 9-on-7 drill. Cameras caught Simmons throwing hands at Gillotte.This ignited a wild on-field scuffle with coaches sprinting to meddle and break it up. It all started after a routine handoff from Patrick Mahomes. Simmons and Gillotte got into it post-play, with the latter refusing to let go of Simmons’ jersey.That didn’t sit well with the former Ohio State player, who fired a punch right at Gillotte’s helmet. The ex-Louisville edge rusher also fired back, and suddenly it was chaos at camp. Helmets flew, fists were thrown, and coach Andy Reid had to break it up personally.The Chiefs' head coach wasn’t happy and took a moment to chat with Simmons after things cooled down. These fights aren’t uncommon in the early days of camp. Simmons, the No. 32 pick, and Gillotte, selected 66th, are clearly bringing in the intensity, but Reid wouldn't want that at the cost of locker room chemistry.Also read: Patrick Mahomes makes his thoughts clear on Josh Simmons after Chiefs' early camp practiceJosh Simmons' training camp reports has been impressiveThe Chiefs' rookie is turning heads at training camp, not just because of his first-round draft status. Josh Simmons is getting serious praise from coaches and teammates after just a few padded practices in St. Joseph, Missouri.While he's coming off an injury, Simmons has jumped right into the action, thanks to his athleticism and football IQ. The left tackle spot was a glaring need for the Chiefs last season, and Simmons might just be the answer they’ve been looking for.“The glimpse of athleticism is rare, it’s special,” said offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Monday. “He’s laser-focused... he’s a true pro right now, and this is just the beginning.”Nagy also pointed out that while Simmons is impressing physically, the mental game and communication with the O-line truly stand out. There’s still room to grow. Nagy noted that Simmons missed a few reads during walkthroughs, but early signs suggest the rookie’s ceiling is sky-high.Also read: Josh Simmons gets 100% honest about injury concerns as rookie rehabs during Chiefs minicamp