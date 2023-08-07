WATCH: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Chris Jones ‘illustrate a point’ in DirecTV’s wild NFL commercial

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Chris Jones have teamed up for the latest DirecTV commercial. Jones posted the new commercial on his Instagram page, saying that the Chiefs tight end asked him for his help in convincing fans to make the switch.

In the commercial, Kelce and Jones take drastic measures to show NFL fans that DirecTV is the best way to watch. Which in most of the scenarios, requires destroying televisions.

Travis Kelce refers to himself as an "Overly Direct Sportsperson" throughout the commercial. He and Jones show viewers the type of sacrifices they have to make just to watch the competitor's broadcast.

"When @killatrav asked me to help him out, I couldn’t refuse 😌. Stop compromising, and start watching football with @DIRECTV so I can get back to tackling people." - Chris Jones

When asked if destroying the television was necessary, Chris Jones replies that he is trying to 'illustrate a point.' Definitely, a commercial that NFL fans won't forget anytime soon.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce debuts new look at training camp

Travis Kelce arrived at Kansas City Chiefs practice earlier last week with a new look. The tight end decided to shave his signature beard and sport a mustache. He jokingly told reporters that his alter ego's name is "EL Travedor."

He said that he looked in the mirror, saw his beard and decided it was time for a change. He then gave a shoutout to his head coach Andy Reid for the inspiration to go with a mustache.

“They call me El Travedor. Trying to switch up the look, you know. You get sick of looking at yourself in the mirror with all this fur on your face. And then, you know, shoutout to Andy Reid. Baby, it’s the ‘stache. Time, baby, power of the ‘stache.”

Travis Kelce isn't one to stray away from making a bold statement. Whether it's his facial hair, hair cut or fashion sense, he is always looking to stand out.