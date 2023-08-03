Tight end Travis Kelce isn’t afraid to experiment with his fashion sense. He's also bold enough to try the latest trends.

This time, he's sporting a mustache like Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs’ Twitter account announced Kelce’s new look with the caption:

“THE STACHE IS BACK 👨🏻”

The New Heights Podcast co-host shared that his mustache got him a new nickname. He said:

“They call me El Travedor. *laughs* Trying to switch up the look, you know. You get sick of looking at yourself in the mirror with all this fur on your face. And then, you know, shoutout to Andy Reid. Baby, it’s the ‘stache. Time, baby, power of the ‘stache.”

However, some football fans don’t like Travis Kelce’s new look. One commented:

“Now he look like a creep”

Another sid:

“Looks like if Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott had a baby”

Here are other reactions to Kelce’s mustache.

Lisa_Foxx @MediaFoxx twitter.com/Chiefs/status/… I'm not a fan either, y'all, but this humidity ain't no joke! So, I'm not gonna judge cuz if I was a man I'd have limited facial hair in this weather too.

Brandon Samora @brandon_samora



Might have to bring the stache out of retirement. First it was @BarstoolBigCat now @tkelceMight have to bring the stache out of retirement. twitter.com/chiefs/status/…

The last comment recalls how Taylor Swift rejected Travis Kelce. The former Cincinnati standout tried to give Swift his number. However, in football terms, the pass from the tight end to the multi-awarded musician was incomplete.

As long as he consistently delivers, Chiefs fans could not care less about Kelce’s mustache. He recorded his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season last year, finishing with 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Both numbers are the best among tight ends.

Kelce’s efforts in 2022 earned him his fourth First Team All-Pro selection. He also got his eighth Pro Bowl. More importantly, he helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

While the Chiefs have receivers Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Richie James and Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce will remain Patrick Mahomes’ primary passing target.

Travis Kelce is showing some aggression in training camp

It’s impossible to see Noah Gray, Blake Bell or Jody Fortson unseating Kelce as starting tight end. While he’s a shoo-in for the Chiefs’ 53-man active roster, Kelce isn’t backing down at training camp.

He had a confrontation with linebacker Jack Cochrane in one of their scrimmages. Travis Kelce punched him after Cochrane tried to steal the ball from him. However, there’s no need for extra motion, as the play was called dead.

Meanwhile, Kelce had an incident with free safety Bryan Cook. The defensive back tried to smack the ball out of his hands after the play. While Kelce didn’t like what Cook did, he showed restraint by walking away.