WATCH: Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo share intimate kiss after 49ers clinch berth to Super Bowl LVIII

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are headed to Super Bowl LVIII. Shortly after the 49ers were presented the George Halas Trophy for the NFC title, Culpo and McCaffrey shared a moment behind the stage where the two embraced.

The official NFL account on X shared the clip and while it was a special moment for the engaged couple, there was a funny moment as well. The former Miss Universe and the 49ers running back then chest bumped to celebrate. The couple then laughed before walking off to continue the celebration.

Culpo and McCaffrey began dating in 2019 and, last spring, announced that they were engaged. The couple hasn't officially announced a wedding date but hinted that it will be sometime this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers came back from a 17-point deficit against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to clinch the conference title. This will be Christian McCaffrey's first appearance in the Super Bowl. Before being traded to the 49ers in 2022, he had appeared in just one playoff game with the Panthers.

Olivia Culpo posts tribute to Christian McCaffrey after NFC title win

Olivia Culpo usually posts on social media ahead of the San Francisco 49ers games, typically sharing her gameday outfit on Instagram and TikTok. This week, her gameday post was a tribute to Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo posted a short video that included clips of her greeting the running back during pregame warmups. She then had some clips of their postgame celebration as well. The caption of the Instagram post shared her love for Christian McCaffrey and how deserving he is of going to the Super Bowl.

"you deserve it all Christian ❤️ I love you so so much"

"Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world," she added.

Culpo was wearing a custom-cropped black puffer with the running back's name and jersey number on the back. A different take than the custom strapless 49ers shirt made by Kristin Juszczyk she wore last week.