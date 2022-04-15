WATCH: Colin Kaepernick throws dimes to Jarvis Landry as NFL stars Michael Vick and Chad Ochocinco attend practice

Colin Kaepernick's offseason campaign to catch the eye of an NFL team continues. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took to Twitter and YouTube to post a video of him throwing to various NFL players, including free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and former wide receiver Chad Ochocinco were in attendance.

The practice took place in Broward County, Florida, on a practice field. Broward County is located just north of Miami on the southern tip of Florida, encompassing Fort Lauderdale.

Videos from the practice show the quarterback dropping back for conventional passes and throws toward the sidelines out of bootlegs.

In the five-minute-long video on YouTube (minute-long on Twitter), the quarterback completed all of his passes on time and with accuracy. Of course, there were no dropped passes, mistimed throws, or misses in the edited video.

The rise and fall of Colin Kaepernick

Coming into the NFL in 2011, the second-round prospect wasn't expected to become one of the league's most famous (or infamous) players. However, it was a quick jump to becoming famous, a slow decline to falling to the bottom of the league, and a quick jump back to fame and infamy.

Kaepernick originally made his name using his legs, which gave him an edge over incumbent Alex Smith. In his first two seasons as a starter, Kaepernick went 17-6. According to Pro Football Reference, he also threw for 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

After two postseasons in which the quarterback made the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship Game, the quarterback began to decline. At first, the wins started to dwindle. In 2014, he went 8-8, throwing for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The successes began to tumble in subsequent seasons.

In 2015, he went 2-6 and was ultimately benched after throwing six touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2016, the quarterback faceplanted in the win column. While he threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, he won just one game in 11 tries. The 2016 season also saw him take a knee during the national anthem for the first time.

The consistent loss, coupled with the perceived hostility of his actions, led the quarterback out the door. Since then, the quarterback has been fighting to get back into an NFL stadium.

However, he's been met mostly with silence. His most significant victory recently was getting a workout at halftime of the Michigan State Spring Game courtesy of his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

