WATCH: Colts QB Anthony Richardson shows off hooping skills with nasty put-back dunk

We all know that Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is a beast of an athlete on the football field, but his talents aren't limited to football.

With players enjoying some downtime before the grind of training camp begins in a few weeks, some are relaxing while others are learning the playbook. But Richardson spent time playing some basketball.

Some could have forgiven him for taking it easy in the rare case that he might injure himself, but Richardson showcased the full set of his athletic ability with a superb dunk.

Check it out below.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid



Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition!Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition! 😂Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! 💀 https://t.co/5NwzZqpeHb

So we can get a sense of what kind of athletic ability Richardson will bring to the Colts next year. If it is anything like what he has shown on the basketball court, we are in for a treat next season.

Of course, he wasn't going against fellow professional athletes in the basketball game, but he still showed what he can do, and it does make for great viewing.

What are the expectations from Anthony Richardson in his rookie season?

Anthony Richardson

Coming to a Colts team that had a 4-12-1 record and had the 30th-ranked offense for points per game (17.0), the expectations of what Anthony Richardson could do are, of course, low.

It will be a steep learning curve and some have suggested letting him sit for the year to get used to the NFL system. Others, though, think he should learn "on the job" by playing football games.

Gardner Minshew is the other quarterback on the Colts' roster and Richardson can learn from him this offseason, but he will get the most out of playing games.

So, if he is named the starter, can we expect him to light it up right away? The answer is likely no, but he will show flashes of his talent and his physical prowess might get him a win or two in his rookie season.

The Colts won four games last season. Is that feasible for Richardson? The Colts play the Houston Texans (twice), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers, all of whom, they can beat, so there are potentially four wins.

However, we never really know how a rookie will perform until we see him on the field and, for Anthony Richardson, thousands can't wait to see him in action.

