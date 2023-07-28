WATCH: Commanders superfan Kevin Durant rolls up to training camp after $6,050,000,000 sale

Not many would guess that the Washington Commanders and Kevin Durant both want a Super Bowl for the organization, but the basketball star appears to be hyped for the 2023 season. In fact, he was so interested in the team that he decided to personally watch the players practice.

Well, someone was recording and the video has reached social media. In the video posted by JPA Football via All-Pro Reels, the star arrived on site in not a golf cart but a golf bus. The star was sitting in the middle row of the three-row vehicle that was packed to the gills with people wearing Commanders swag.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



A lot of positive vibes around that team and fanbase since the sale of the team.



( : @allproreels)

pic.twitter.com/rqPvnY6pfG #Commanders fan and NBA superstar Kevin Durant at Commanders training campA lot of positive vibes around that team and fanbase since the sale of the team.: @allproreels)

However, the star was not wearing any football swag himself. He put on what appeared to be a promotional shirt for a movie or a television show, but it was unclear which.

Philadelphia 76ers foreshadow potential Commanders future under new ownership

Josh Harris engages with excited fans

Dan Snyder is out and Josh Harris' ownership group is in. Notably, Harris acquired the franchise for $6.05 billion earlier this year.

This will not be Harris' first team and as such, expectations for the team to rise in the coming seasons are strong. The Commanders new owner also owns the Philadelphia 76ers. A look at them might give an indication of where the team is heading.

The bad news is that Harris' 76ers started slowly under his regime. From his addition in 2011 through the 2017 season, the team couldn't get above third place in its division. That said, in recent years, things have been looking up. Since 2018, the team has finished first once and in second place on three occasions.

Of course, it hasn't exactly been a run like the Golden State Warriors, but the 76ers are now a watchable team on a seemingly annual basis. Commanders fans hope for a similar result, if a bit sooner this time around.

An argument could be made that Harris, after finally figuring out one sports franchise, will hit the ground running with his NFL franchise. Of course, this team is essentially starting from square one at the most important position with Sam Howell set as a seeming long shot to be the franchise quarterback as a fifth-round pick made during Snyder's tenure.

That said, if he does pop off, it would accelerate the team's rebuilding process and many would instantly point the finger at the new owner.