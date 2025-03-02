WATCH: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin shares emotional wedding video with heartfelt vow to wife Caitlin Winfrey

On Sunday, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin gave fans a unique look at his wedding to his longtime love, Caitlin Winfrey. He posted a touching video on TikTok that featured an emotional moment when they exchanged vows.

The video, reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by ML Football, was set to the song "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. In his vows, McLaurin told Winfrey:

“All you want to do is see me win. What you don't know is because of you, I've already won.”

To which she cryingly responded:

“Truly, wherever we are together, I love you.”

Terry McLaurin and Caitlin Winfrey, who have been together since high school in Indianapolis, got married on Feb. 15 in a beautiful ceremony in Los Cabos, Mexico. Earlier, McLaurin shared wedding photos, including a close-up of their rings and the wedding date stitched onto his shirt cuff.

The couple met while they were students at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, and have been together ever since.

Terry McLaurin proposed to Caitlin Winfrey two years ago

Terry McLaurin proposed to his longtime love, Caitlin Winfrey, on Dec. 26, 2023, at the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory in Florida.

The NFL wide receiver shared the happy news on Instagram and beautiful photos of the special moment.

McLaurin wrote in his caption:

“I can’t wait to spend my life with the one who has my heart. Caitlin, I’m grateful to God for bringing us together. I’m excited for the future as we walk this journey hand in hand. Home is wherever you are, and I’m my best when I’m with you. I love you. ❤️”

McLaurin is seen down on one knee in one picture, asking Winfrey to marry him in a garden filled with colorful butterflies.

The couple also shared photos of their trip to the beach, where they arrived by boat and posed together at sunset.

Caitlin Winfrey first appeared on Terry McLaurin's Instagram feed on Mar. 9, 2022, when the Washington Commanders WR dedicated a birthday wish to his girlfriend.

McLaurin has been playing in the NFL since Sept. 8, 2019.

