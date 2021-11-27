Watch: Cowboys' Trysten Hill gets away with punching Raiders' John Simpson following Thanksgiving tie

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a 36-33 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon. Aside from the excitement and drama over the Cowboys' route to tying the score late in the game, there were also plenty of penalty flags.

Both the Cowboys and Raiders were penalized 14 times each. The Cowboys had 166 yards in penalties while the Raiders had 110 penalty yards.

After the game, tempers flared even more as a Cowboy's player hit a Raider's player.

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill won't be suspended for punch after the game

The Dallas Cowboys were able to work out a comeback on Thanksgiving afternoon, only for those hopes to be spoiled in overtime. After the game, both teams were walking off the field as postgame commentary and interviews were taking place.

As the cameras panned around the field, Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trysten Hill was seen punching Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson. The punch was so hard that it knocked Simpson's helmet off of his head. Whether tempers were flying throughout the game and just erupted afterwards or if something was said then is unknown as of now.

While the game was already over, no penalties were handed out. Both sides were separated and left the field. The National Football League announced on Friday morning that Trysten Hill won't be suspended for his actions, but that a fine will likely be headed his way.

Watch the altercation between Hill and Simpson in the video below:

JESSE (With No “i”) @Mr4thAndLong Oooooooh I Didn’t Know This Happened At The End Of The Game.

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😏 Oooooooh I Didn’t Know This Happened At The End Of The Game.😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😏 https://t.co/IZhbP6uNxT

This wasn't the first altercation of the game between the Cowboys and Raiders. At the start of the second half of Thursday's game between the two teams, a fight broke out that led to two ejections.

The altercation started with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Las Vegas Raiders Roderic Teamer, who were both on special teams at the time and began fighting on the sidelines after a punt.

As both players began fighting, causing both teams to get involved, it ended with a referee getting hit and bleeding.

Both Jospeh and Teamer were ejected from the game immediately. Both will also be pending fines for their participation in the fight,

Pickswise @Pickswise Two ejections 👀



Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph and Raiders S Roderic Teamer were ejected following this scuffle. Two ejections 👀Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph and Raiders S Roderic Teamer were ejected following this scuffle. https://t.co/oyr3YZJbEW

It's unclear what the cause of either altercation was, but clearly both teams were hot under the collar. Which can happen this time of year when playoff seedings and records mean the most.

