WATCH: Dallas’ Darren Sproles clone Deuce Vaughn drops highlight reel runs at Cowboys training camp

Deuce Vaughn was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 212th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a speculative pick as a running back prospect after a solid college football career with the Kansas State Wildcats. Despite his incredible production, concerns about his size caused him to slip a bit on draft day.

The Cowboys' new rookie running back measures in at just 5'6" tall and weighs only 179 pounds, making him the smallest player at his position in the entire NFL. His build and skillset immediately drew comparisons to Darren Sproles, a notoriously small back who still turned in massive production.

Late-round draft picks are always in danger of being cut from rosters prior to the start of a season, but especially one with Deuce Vaughn's size concerns. This means he eneterd the Cowboys' 2023 training camp likely knowing he would need a strong showing to make their final roster. He's done exactly that in the early stages, ratlling off some impressive runs during practice sessions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some examples of Vaughn's plays via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota:

Vaughn's agility and playmaking abilities could help him earn a spot on the Cowboys' final roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He's also a great receiver out of the backfield, like his pro-comp Sproles, which potentially gives him another useful skill in their offensive scheme.

The Cowboys haven't been afraid to roster undersized players in recent years. The most recent example is return specialist KaVontae Turpin. At just 5'9" and 152 pounds, Turpin is one of the smallest players in the league. This is good news for Vaughn, especially with the Cowboys' RB2 spot currently in question.

Can Deuce Vaughn be the RB2 for the Cowboys in 2023?

Deuce Vaughn

The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliot during the 2023 NFL offseason. This created an opening for their RB2 spot behind Tony Pollard, their projected featured back. They added Ronald Jones during free agency and Deuce Vaughn in the 2023 NFL Draft to join Malik Davis as their back up running backs.

While the three backs were expected to compete for the job in training camp ahead of Week 1, Ronald Jones' suspension changes things a bit. He will be forced to sit out the first two games of the 2023 NFL season for violating the PED policy. This gives Vaughn a legitimate shot to carve out a role in their offensive gameplan, especially if he can surpass Davis on the depth chart.