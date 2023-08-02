WATCH: Damar Hamlin makes an interception In Bills training camp after remarkable recovery from last season’s health scare

Seven months after he shockingly collapsed on the field, Damar Hamlin is back in action, and he has a highlight play.

On January 2 this year, the Buffalo Bills safety had just completed a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals when he suddenly fell unconscious. The game was initially suspended, then ultimately cancelled. Hamlin eventually revealed that he had suffered commotio cordis, a very deadly form of cardiac arrest.

But yesterday, after a long period of recovery, Hamlin was back in action. And in his first practice, he even intercepted a pass:

Damar Hamlin, others reflect on Bills safety's impending return to action

Healthy once again, Damar Hamlin has plenty to prove as he prepares for his return to the field. Speaking to the press after the monumental practice session, he said:

"It feels amazing. It's a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don't make no mistakes... As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God's timing.

He credited his Christian faith with helping him believe in what was perceived at the time as improbable:

"I pretty much lost my life playing this sport. So to come back and do it all over again, it's all over the place. I'm rooted in my faith... in the love that I receive from my family, my teammates, and all around the world. That keeps me going. And I've got goals that I still want to achieve within this game."

But it is not just him who is excited. Stefon Diggs also shared his thoughts:

"It's easy to come in and say, 'OK, he's back on the football field,' but to see him everyday living, breathing, laughing, and having a good time is really where you have your eye opening, like, God is good. It's not so much on the football end, I'm more so appreciating the person."

And so did Bills GM Brandon Beane:

"So super proud of him. It's a great moment for him, for the team and just the whole country. And yesterday he put pads on. We're lining up, and he's really about to line up in nine-on-seven and be ready to square dudes up. He is one courageous dude. He's so mentally tough and it was awesome to see him back out there with pads on."

Hamlin is expected to bolster a secondary led by Pro Bowlers Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.