WATCH: Deion Sanders joins Gillie Da King to celebrate Travis Hunter getting drafted by Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Browns to get Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. The Colorado Buffaloes star was projected as a top-three prospect. However, Hunter going to the Jaguars in a trade-up was a curveball that not many expected.

Ad

Travis Hunter's head coach, Deion Sanders, was not present for the occasion in Green Bay. Coach Prime and his son, Shedeur, decided to be in Texas with friends and family for the quarterback's big day. However, he was still on his feet for the two-way star's big night. Sanders was accompanied on the occasion by rapper Gillie da King.

The Colorado Buffaloes shared a video on social media. It was a clip showcasing Coach Prime and Gillie da King's reaction to Travis Hunter's draft selection. Both of them let out a smile upon hearing Hunter's selection by the Jaguars while giving him a round of applause.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hunter had a successful two-season stint in Boulder after transferring from Jackson State. He helped the Buffs rise from the slumps after a disappointing 1-11 campaign in 2022. Last season, the two-way star played a big role in helping the team to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

Travis Hunter ended his final collegiate campaign while recording 1,258 yards and 15 TDs as a wide receiver and 36 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback. He also solidified his collegiate legacy by winning the Heisman trophy.

Ad

Now, Hunter is looking to continue playing both sides of the ball professionally in the league. In his post-draft interview, he said the Jaguars had not pressured him into sticking to one certain position and wants him to do things in his own way.

Travis Hunter shares feeling after being drafted by the Jaguars

Hunter is a rare breed of NFL talent that pops up once every few years. After going to the Jaguars, he opened up about becoming the first true two-way player to be drafted since Chuck Bednarik.

Ad

"I'm just super excited you know. I get to go back home and also but also somewhere where I wanted to play and so excited that they picked me," Hunter said.

Expand Tweet

Travis Hunter also clarified that he has not had in-depth conversations with the team since the Combine. The Jaguars gave up their No.5, No.36, and No.126 picks along with a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Browns to acquire the Colorado two-way star

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.