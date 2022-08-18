WATCH: Deshaun Watson keeps bricking passes at Browns practice amid growing concerns over his form

Deshaun Watson's suspension has been hanging fire over the Cleveland Browns for months now.

However, even as Watson took the field in the Browns' preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it appears that the quarterback will need to be eased into their offense after some dreadful showings in the preseason and in training.

Last Friday night was all about Deshaun Watson as he suited up for the Browns' preseason outing against the Jaguars. The Browns started Watson and kept him on the field for three series, but that's where the story ends.

Watson was 1-of-5 on passing for seven yards as the Browns failed to earn a first down on all three possessions with Watson under center.

Deshaun Watson's off-color form appears to have carried over into training. The Browns QB was bricking passes, as per the account of a fan who was present at the venue. In a video uploaded by him on social media, this fan claimed that he was capturing footage of Watson for the 10th time but still hadn't seen him complete a pass.

The Browns appear committed to giving Watson some live-action work considering he will be suspended for, at least, six games in the regular season. The Browns, therefore, will most likely continue fielding Watson in every preseason game, with the game against the Jaguars marking his first time on the field in 586 days.

Deshaun Watson's suspension

Deshaun Watson's suspension appears far from reaching a conclusion, though. He was initially suspended for six games after Judge Sue L. Robinson noted that his pattern of behavior was "predatory" and more egregious than any incident previously reviewed by the NFL.

While Judge Robinson noted that Watson had displayed a lack of remorse, she pointed to previous precedent in handing him a six-game suspension.

The NFL, however, has since filed an appeal and is reportedly aiming for a 17-game suspension and a significant fine - believed to be in the region of $8 million. The league will also push for Watson to be required to undergo evaluation and treatment on the recommendation of medical experts before being reinstated.

Watson's six-game suspension did not include counseling, but it did mandate that Watson use only team-approved massage therapists for the duration of his NFL career.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL NFL and NFL Players Association are conducting active settlement negotiations in the Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter, per league sources. Whether compromise will be reached before designee Peter C. Harvey rules on appeal remains unclear w/ some optimism expressed by sources NFL and NFL Players Association are conducting active settlement negotiations in the Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter, per league sources. Whether compromise will be reached before designee Peter C. Harvey rules on appeal remains unclear w/ some optimism expressed by sources

Meanwhile, the NFL and the NFLPA are still in talks over a settlement in the case. The NFL has already appointed Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey Attorney General, to hear the appeal.

Harvey was part of the four-person panel that recommended a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was accused of domestic violence.

