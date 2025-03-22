WATCH: Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais shares her average morning routine following engagement with Browns’ QB

Jilly Anais, fiancée of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, gave fans an inside look into her morning routine through an Instagram reel. In her video, Anais begins by taking her beloved dog, Kiwi, for a morning walk. In her Instagram reel, she says:

"Good morning. Spend my morning with me. And then I always start my mornings with some work, getting the majority of my work done before I head downstairs and start my workout."

She mentions purchasing a home reformer and working with her instructor, Cali, saying:

"I recently bought a reformer for my home since I'm the biggest homebody. And I had my Pilates instructor come and teach me a class. Cali's Pilates is no joke."

She also shared with her 2.4 million followers about the intensity of her workouts, admitting that she'll be in pain for 10 to 12 days, but she loves it. After her workout, Anais also stressed the importance of stretching and relaxation.

Concluding her routine, she dispels the notion that she always cooks. Her fitness regime offers a genuine glimpse into her daily life, balancing work, fitness and personal time.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson got engaged

Jilly and Deshaun Watson are officially engaged.

The popular social media influencer and the Browns quarterback shared the happy news on social media. Jilly was overjoyed, she says:

“I get to marry my Best friend” their engagement photos captions “Mrs Watson Loading..”

The engagement ring is also making headlines. Watson reportedly spent a jaw-dropping $2.5 million on the stunning piece of jewelry. The ring features a large diamond that shines just as bright as their love story. However, there's no clear yet on when the wedding preparations will begin.

Watson has made a name for himself in the NFL, while Jilly has built a successful career in music, modeling and social media. They have been together for a long time and have continued to grow both personally and professionally.

