WATCH: Ex-Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez’s brother DJ says ‘shoot me’ before getting tasered in body cam footage

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez, the brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested on July 18, 2023. Now, the police body cam footage from his arrest has been released.

He was arrested for making threats against the University of Connecticut and others. As shown in the body cam, when the police arrested him, he continued to make threats against them. At one point, he even told the police to just shoot him.

The police ended up using a taser on DJ Hernandez, the 37-year-old in order to take him into custody. According to court documents, he told an identified person through Facebook messages that he planned to do a mass shooting at UConn. The person notified authorities, and through the arrest, they found out even more.

According to the documents, DJ Hernandez was trying to get justice against everyone who did wrong to him and his brother. As well as anyone who may have profited from his brother. He also planned to attack three other people outside of the state of Connecticut.

Video footage obtained by police even shows him driving through UConn's campus in early July. Which police believe he was surveying the campus for a planned attack.

He is now facing federal charges for threatening and stalking, and he is being held on $250,000 bail. If convicted, he could face up to five years in jail.

Why was DJ Hernandez arrested in March?

His July arrest wasn't the former college quarterback's first run-in with the law. He was arrested in March 2023 after he threw bricks at ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

The bricks apparently had a note attached to them. To which the former Iowa Football graduate assistant said that ESPN needed to change their narrative. Essentially, he blames the network for the way they covered his brother's story.

He was charged with a misdemeanor offense of breaching the peace. He wasn't held, but, had to agree to report to his court date. That court date happened to be on July 7, 2023, when he was instead casing out the University of Connecticut campus.

At the time of his incident at ESPN, his mother told police that he suffers from mental health issues, including Bipolar disorder. Whether his mental health issues play a role in his sentencing on all of the charges, remains to be seen.

After his death, it was discovered that Aaron Hernandez had suffered from CTE, a brain disorder that has been found in many former NFL players.