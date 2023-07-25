Aaron Hernandez’s brother facing allegations of ‘masterminding school shootings’: Report

Aaron Hernandez's older brother, Dennis 'D.J.' Hernandez, has been taken into custody. This is after authorities assert there was reason to believe he had been planning school shootings at both UConn and Brown University.

In Bristol Police Department documents retrieved by TMZ Sports, many individuals came forward last month claiming D.J. had been acting odd and sending startling messages.

One of the messages reportedly read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're taking lives if s*** isn't paid up. It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it's almost point game."

Police noted in the documents that they were informed by a woman professing to be D.J.'s ex that he drove to Brown University and UConn and "went into a number of classrooms and buildings."

Cops say another person told them they believed D.J. had gone to the schools to map out school shootings.

The document also says that police arrived and a standoff developed. A short time later, D.J. stepped out of the place of residence.

Police added that D.J. had told them to shoot him and ignored several commands they made. The brother of Aaron Hernandez was then tasered and fell to the ground. Moments later, police took him into custody.

Events after Aaron Hernandez's brother was tasered by police

D.J. Hernandez was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Bristol police say he made make threatening comments at the hospital.

He reportedly stated he would kill anyone who made money off his brother, Aaron Hernandez, mentioning ESPN by name, but not any persons.

He was eventually discharged from the hospital and transported to the Bristol Police Department. Hernandez was booked on charges of threatening and breach of peace. He was held on a $250K bond.

This arrest is the fourth time in the span of a few months that he's had a brush with police. He was arrested in May after it is said that he led officers on a car chase.

D.J. Hernandez was arrested again soon after for supposedly tossing a bag that had a brick and a handwritten note at ESPN's campus in Bristol, Connecticut. He also was a no-show at a court appearance earlier this month and was arrested once again.

Aaron Hernandez died in April 2017 while in at the age of 27 in a Massachusetts prison.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!