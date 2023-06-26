“Looks like Brock Lesnar” – TikToker’s Aaron Hernandez AI video has fans trashing bizarre attempt

A new artificial intelligence video has surfaced, with a recreated version of Aaron Hernandez telling his story on TikTok. AI is the hot button issue of today and it has been used to convincingly recreate things. However, in the case of the former New England Patriots tight end, NFL fans weren't convinced.

Naturally, most know that the ex-tight end is no longer with us, so a video of him is going to be fake. However, it didn't even resemble Hernandez. Many fans in the comments stated that it was an egregiously bad recreation, with some saying it looked like a popular WWE star.

Fans weren't convinced by the AI Hernandez (Image via Daddy Darkness on TikTok)

AI is an impressive tool that can be used to recreate things pretty impressively. However, it is no substitute for real people in a lot of ways. In this case, it did not really make a realistic version of a now-dead NFL star.

What happened to Aaron Hernandez?

Aaron Hernandez was once a top tight end in the NFL. He and Rob Gronkowski made up one of the best duos of all time and Hernandez was a stud for the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, just a few short years later, Hernandez would be a murder suspect.

Aaron Hernandez in the NFL

He was eventually convicted of murdering one person, although he was cleared of the other two murders he was investigated for. He still went to prison for a long time, though.

However, while he was in prison, two years after his sentence, he committed suicide in his cell.

He was found dead and was later diagnosed with CTE, which has plagued many retired NFL stars after their playing days. Others have committed crimes and took their own lives just like Hernandez did.

He had been sentenced to life in prison without parole, so he was likely never going to get out.

