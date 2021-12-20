Watch: Fan makes his way into the end zone during Jaguars touchdown

It seems that there is never a dull moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team may only have two wins under their belt but they have regularly found themselves in the headlines over the last few weeks.

On Sunday afternoon, as the Jacksonville Jaguars attempted to turn the page after the Urban Meyer saga, there was an intruder on the field as the team was trying to score a touchdown.

A Jaguars fan, dressed in khaki shorts and a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey, ran into the end zone. The Jaguars were able to get the ball into the end zone, after the play ended the fan was tackled by security and removed from the stadium.

WATCH: A fan gets into the Jaguars end zone

NFL @NFL



📺:

📱: NFL app James Robinson’s got his 8th rushing TD of the year! #DUUUVAL 📺: #HOUvsJAX on CBS📱: NFL app James Robinson’s got his 8th rushing TD of the year! #DUUUVAL📺: #HOUvsJAX on CBS📱: NFL app https://t.co/D2QBhV29KR

Not only was a fan able to get onto the field at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon, but he also managed to get as far as making it into the end zone. The Jacksonville Jaguars were at first and goal down 14-3 with 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence handed the ball off to running back James Robinson, who went on to score his eighth touchdown of the season. But he wasn't the only person who made it into the endzone. The fan ran into the far side of the end zone and was just out of view as Robinson rushed in for the score.

From the fan's advantage in the stands, the fan who was on the field was waving his arms up in the air as to almost suggest that he was open for a pass. He was then promptly sacked near the goal line by security and a policeman who then escorted him off the field

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday's game in hopes of turning the page and ending the season on a strong note. The Jaguars are looking for the offense and the defense to show some improvement from both the young players as well as the veterans, as the team also tries to improve their culture.

As the fourth quarter rolls on, the Jacksonville Jaguars are down 30-16 to the Houston Texans, another AFC South team that is struggling this season to find its identity as a whole.

Something to note, running back James Robinson, who had seemingly been benched by Urban Meyer, had 15 rushing attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Urban Meyer fired: NFL fans couldn't stop the memefest following Jaguars HC's firing

Edited by David Nyland