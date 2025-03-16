Watch: Former NFL MVP Cam Newton works out with Colorado star Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton remains engaged with football despite not playing since 2021. On Sunday, a clip of him working out with 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter's younger brother Trayvis has gone viral on social media.

Ad

Newton threw a few passes to Trayvis Hunter, who plays as a wide receiver for Effingham County High School (Georgia). He is a Class of 2027 prospect and was invited to this year's OT7 competition.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trayvis did not disappoint with his performance. In another clip, he connected seamlessly with a long pass from his QB to score a touchdown. Newton was impressed by the play and wrote "Love" in the comments, expressing his support for the future star.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Overtime began the amateur football league in 2022 to put the spotlight on some top high school prospects. Newton joined the company as an investor in the league, but the terms of his investment were not made official.

He is also a big fan of Travis, who is gearing up for this year's NFL draft. The two-way star spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and is projected to be a top three pick in April.

Ad

Cam Newton shares advice with Travis Hunter ahead of his NFL draft

In February, Cam Newton made an appearance on Travis Hunter's show. It was hosted in New Orleans during Super Bowl week, where the two-way star had a mobile podcast setup.

Newton shared some words of advice for Hunter. He told the two-way star how it would be a different experience for him in the NFL and how Hunter will have to also focus on building his name into a brand.

Ad

By doing so, he will help boost ticket sales for the team that decides to draft him in April. Newton also made it clear to NFL general managers that he believes in Hunter's abilities to become a superstar in the league.

"Generational for you," Newton said, (10:03), via 'The Cam Newton Show.' "It's like, it's a different monster now because you gotta sell tickets. How does he impact ticket sales? Do you give our fanbase the confidence that when they, 'With the first pick,' and when they hear your name called, it's like, 'What'. You have that kind of cachet. Not a lot of players have that kind of cachet. It's now gonna be up to you how you perform. So that's what it is."

Ad

Newton's advice comes from experience as he was drafted No.1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft. Hunter likely paid attention to his advice as he prepares for his professional journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.