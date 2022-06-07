WATCH: Gisele Bundchen sneak up on Tom Brady in the bathroom with QB wearing only underwear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady rarely gets caught off guard on the football field. But it's a different story at home for the veteran superstar.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was red-faced after his wife Gisele Bundchen walked into the couple's bathroom with Brady wearing nothing apart from his underwear. Watch the hilarious video below:

In the video, Bundchen is seen filming from near the bathroom door, surprising Brady, who has seemingly just woken up and is about to splash some water on his face. The quarterback's wife then said:

"Somebody's wearing new underwear."

She then walks up to a visibly embarrassed Brady, who tries to hide the camera with a napkin to no avail as Bundchen continues to rib him:

"Let me see. Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady brand underwear?"

While it's unclear if the couple planned the video or if Bundchen was poking fun at her husband, the video has been viewed well over a million times on social media, marketing Brady brand's latest offering, the underwear that the quarterback is wearing, in hilarious fashion.

Tom Brady's brand continues to soar in value

Tom Brady is one of the most marketable athletes on the planet, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that the quarterback is an ambassador for a plethora of luxury goods and sports brands.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash Brady has made over $180M from endorsements in his career.



They include:

• FTX

• Ugg

• Hertz

• Fanatics

• Tag Heuer

• Footlocker

• Upper Deck

• Sam Adams

• Aston Martin



But in 2021, Brady decided to launch his clothing brand, aptly named Brady Brand, alongside Jens Grede, an icon in the fashion industry. Grede is the chairman and co-founder of FRAME, Wednesday Agency, and Saturday Group but is widely known for his work as the CEO of Skims, the shapewear brand owned by reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Grede and his wife Emma have helped the brand's valuation balloon to $3.2 billion in 2021.

The quarterback is hoping that Brady Brand can emulate or even surpass the success of the TB12 Method, a fitness program created by the quarterback with the help of his long-time trainer Alex Guerrero. The TB12 Method reportedly makes $20 million in sales each year. Brady will be hoping his clothing brand, now armed with an underwear line that his former supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen helped market on social media, can add to his already insurmountable wealth.

