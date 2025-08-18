  • home icon
  Watch: Greg Olsen calls Brandon Beane the "B" slur word multiple times on live TV during Bills-Bears broadcast

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 18, 2025 14:38 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Brandon Beane is the GM of the Bills (image credit: getty)

Brandon Beane has been having a tough time recently, and the Buffalo Bills lost their second preseason game in brutal fashion. The team faced the Chicago Bears and were defeated 38-0 on Sunday. However, what caught the attention of many was FOX Sports' broadcast of the matchup.

A panel featuring Beane, Greg Olsen and Joe Davis covered the game and gave their professional insights. Olsen used an inappropriate slur while addressing Beane. He addressed the Bills general manager with a term considered derogatory.

"My man here b**ner is having a tough one to put that smile on his face," Olsen said.
also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans caught on to it and called Olsen out on social media. It could be argued that the interaction was just friendly banter, and Olsen might not have known or meant to use a slur. However, fans said the use of that term was still inappropriate.

Brandon Beane says that the Bills' new stadium will be a masterpiece

While the Buffalo Bills are struggling to win this preseason, the franchise is in for a monumental revamp. They are building a new stadium worth over $2,000,000,000.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane opened up on Wednesday about how the new stadium is coming together.

"We're still growing those Bisons," Beane said, via "The Pat McAfee Show." "So, they're still in the lab. We're trending well. It's gonna be awesome. ... I mean, for this city to get this stadium, it's gonna be a masterpiece. I've only been in there a couple times since. I'm blown away every time I'm over there."

Bills Mafia hopes the new stadium will bring success to the team and turn their fortunes around. Last season, Buffalo finished with a 13-4 record and made it to the AFC championship game. However, it lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
bell-icon Manage notifications