  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows twin Hanna clocking in on her maid of honor duties weeks before her big day

WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows twin Hanna clocking in on her maid of honor duties weeks before her big day

By Garima
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:59 GMT
Cavinder twins (L) Image credit: Imagn, Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder (R) Image credit: Getty
Cavinder twins (L) Image credit: Imagn, Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder (R) Image credit: Getty

Haley Cavinder, a former Miami basketball guard, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson began dating in September 2023 after Ferguson messaged her on social media a few months earlier. The two got engaged in April 2024 in a proposal he planned on Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, and Cavinder has begun preparing for the wedding.

Ad

Haley’s twin sister, Hanna, has also been diligently doing her maid of honor duties, as Haley shared a TikTok of Hanna helping her with wedding dress shopping on Thursday.

“Bride twin locked in…MOH twin locked in 👯‍♀️💍,” she captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When Cavinder first went public with her relationship with the tight end, she wrote:

“God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love.”

As they got engaged, she uploaded a few pictures of them on Instagram and called it:

“The easiest love.”
Ad

More evidence of their love was made known in September 2024, when Cavinder posted a TikTok video showing what looked like a tattoo of her initials, “H.C.,” on Ferguson’s right ring finger.

Haley Cavinder is a staple at Jake Ferguson’s games

While Jake Ferguson shows his support to Haley Cavinder, wearing shirts with her name, she also often supports Ferguson at Dallas Cowboys games, wearing custom gear with his No. 87.

Ad

For the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers, Cavinder wore a cropped jersey, paired with blue joggers and silver heels. She uploaded a few pictures from her visit on Instagram.

Ad

Jake Ferguson recorded seven receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown in the game, which resulted in a 40-40 tie between the two teams. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 319 yards and a rushing touchdown, while backup quarterback Jordan Love of the Packers, threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

The game went back and forth, with seven straight lead-changing touchdowns in regulation before the Packers tied it up with a field goal as time expired. Defensively, Micah Parsons made an important sack in overtime to keep the Cowboys from scoring a touchdown. Dallas’ defense had a hard time stopping Green Bay’s offense, but the Packers also had difficulty finishing their drives.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications