WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows twin Hanna clocking in on her maid of honor duties weeks before her big day

Haley Cavinder, a former Miami basketball guard, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson began dating in September 2023 after Ferguson messaged her on social media a few months earlier. The two got engaged in April 2024 in a proposal he planned on Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, and Cavinder has begun preparing for the wedding.Haley’s twin sister, Hanna, has also been diligently doing her maid of honor duties, as Haley shared a TikTok of Hanna helping her with wedding dress shopping on Thursday.“Bride twin locked in…MOH twin locked in 👯‍♀️💍,” she captioned.View on TikTokWhen Cavinder first went public with her relationship with the tight end, she wrote:“God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love.”As they got engaged, she uploaded a few pictures of them on Instagram and called it:“The easiest love.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore evidence of their love was made known in September 2024, when Cavinder posted a TikTok video showing what looked like a tattoo of her initials, “H.C.,” on Ferguson’s right ring finger.Haley Cavinder is a staple at Jake Ferguson’s gamesWhile Jake Ferguson shows his support to Haley Cavinder, wearing shirts with her name, she also often supports Ferguson at Dallas Cowboys games, wearing custom gear with his No. 87.For the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers, Cavinder wore a cropped jersey, paired with blue joggers and silver heels. She uploaded a few pictures from her visit on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJake Ferguson recorded seven receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown in the game, which resulted in a 40-40 tie between the two teams. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 319 yards and a rushing touchdown, while backup quarterback Jordan Love of the Packers, threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.The game went back and forth, with seven straight lead-changing touchdowns in regulation before the Packers tied it up with a field goal as time expired. Defensively, Micah Parsons made an important sack in overtime to keep the Cowboys from scoring a touchdown. Dallas’ defense had a hard time stopping Green Bay’s offense, but the Packers also had difficulty finishing their drives.