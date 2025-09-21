WATCH: Jalen Hurts goes viral crashing out on sidelines at Eagles OC after scoring TD vs. Rams

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles faced the LA Rams in Week 3 on Sunday. While there were many talking points during the game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, there was one incident that left viewers stunned.In the third quarter, Hurts appeared to be fuming at Philly's offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, and running backs coach Jemal Singleton on the sidelines. The QB's animated reaction took place after he led the team on a touchdown drive as Philly trailed 26-21 at the time.Here is the video of Hurts when he was seemingly angry at Patullo and Singleton:The Eagles hired Patullo as their pass game coordinator in January 2021. He continued to serve the role while taking on the job as associate head coach in 2023.In February this year, Patullo took over as Philly's offensive coordinator.The Eagles made a strong comeback in the fourth quarter to beat the Rams 33-26, handing the Rams their first loss of the season.How did Eagles QB Jalen Hurts fare vs. Rams in Week 3?NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: ImagnJalen Hurts went 21 of 32 for 226 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Rams. He also rushed for 40 yards on nine carries with one TD. Hurts did not throw any passing touchdowns this season before the Week 3 matchup against the Rams. Philly will be glad to see him finding his targets in the end zone as the season progresses. The Eagles continued their unbeaten start to the 2025 season. They will want to keep up the momentum when they lock horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Rams suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday. LA will aim to get back to winning ways when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.