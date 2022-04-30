WATCH: James Cook looks devastated after being drafted by Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have intense winters and a lack of attractions in the immediate future. This may be why rookie running back James Cook appeared to be in shock and devastated after finding out that he was going to play in upstate New York.

Here's the video of his reaction (via Black Dan Le Batard on Twitter):

In the video, Cook's name was read near the end of the second round. Like many players, the running back had a camera in his home to record his live reaction.

Up to this point, players had been showing relief, joy, and excitement. However, Cook may have been the first selection to appear openly distraught about what took place.

As the camera cut to show his reaction, he simply stared at the television in silence. Everyone around him was cheering, but Cook stood out like a sore thumb. Eventually, he put on a Buffalo Bills hat, but didn't do it with much enthusiasm.

James Cook's brother, Dalvin Cook, plays for the Minnesota Vikings. Perhaps he had hoped that if he was going to land in the northern part of the country, he would have landed in at least the same division as his brother. Instead, the running back is in the other conference and almost as geographically far as one could be while still staying up north.

How have the Buffalo Bills fared in recent years?

Of course, going to the Bills in 2022 is not the same feeling as it was five years ago. Five years ago, the team was lumped in with the New York Jets as one of the two big punching bags in the division for Tom Brady.

The team struggled year after year and before 2017, they hadn't made the playoffs since the 1990s.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bills do get their RB, just not in the first round. At No. 63, they select James Cook, RB from #Georgia . His brother Dalvin also plays football in the NFL. The #Bills do get their RB, just not in the first round. At No. 63, they select James Cook, RB from #Georgia. His brother Dalvin also plays football in the NFL.

However, since 2017, the team has only missed the playoffs once. The Sean McDermott era has been marked by routine playoff appearances but a struggle in late January every year. That said, the team is still among the top eight in the NFL in the eyes of many.

Quarterback Josh Allen earned a new level of respect from many last season when he helped the team knock out the New England Patriots in the playoffs with ease. In the next game, the Bills took the Kansas City Chiefs to the breaking point and Allen went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes before ultimately falling to a defeat.

For Cook, going to the Buffalo Bills could mean getting a Super Bowl championship in his rookie season. He may see April as a nightmare, but February could be a dream.

