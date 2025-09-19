WATCH: Jayden Reed’s GF Aneisha Cox drops hilarious TikTok over Packers WR's bold Super Bowl claim

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed broke his collarbone during the team’s 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. He had surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss several games, but the team hopes he’ll be back in November.After the surgery, Reed went on Instagram Live to let fans know he was doing okay. He was still apparently feeling the effects of the anesthesia, and the Live did not last long, but not before Reed said:&quot;Packers to the (Super) Bowl, bruh. I'm good, thank you for the prayers. But we turnt, bruh. We going all the f****g way bruh.”Regarding this, Reed’s girlfriend, Aneisha Cox, posted a TikTok on Thursday pretending to be a one-woman marching band using a broom and a bag as props. The caption read:“Join the band or let ya man go on live again.&quot;View on TikTokThere is some semblance of truth to Reed’s comments. The Packers are off to an auspicious start in the 2025 season. They’re 2-0, and both wins came against teams that made the playoffs last year. Quarterback Jordan Love has played well, throwing for 480 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.The defense has looked good as well, giving up only 31 points in two games. New addition Micah Parsons, who came from the Dallas Cowboys, has 1.5 sacks and isn’t even playing at full speed yet.How is Jayden Reed’s team doing so far in 2025?In Week 1, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 27-13 at home. Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes, while Micah Parsons recorded a sack. The defense held Detroit, last year’s 15-win NFC North champions, to just one late touchdown.Five days later, the Packers followed up with another win, beating the Washington Commanders 27-18. The Commanders won 12 games last season and made it to the NFC Championship game, but the Packers were the ones holding the momentum from beginning till end.Love threw for 292 yards, while tight end Tucker Kraft had an excellent outing with six catches, 124 yards and a touchdown. Parsons once again outdid himself, drawing constant attention and forcing mistakes from Washington’s offensive line.While the Packers will be without Jayden Reed, Green Bay will aim for its first 3-0 start since 2020 when it next faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 on the road.Also Read: Jayden Reed sends 3-word message after suffering brutal collarbone injury vs. Commanders