  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Jayden Reed’s GF Aneisha Cox drops hilarious TikTok over Packers WR's bold Super Bowl claim

WATCH: Jayden Reed’s GF Aneisha Cox drops hilarious TikTok over Packers WR's bold Super Bowl claim

By Garima
Modified Sep 19, 2025 18:23 GMT
Jayden Reed and Aneisha Cox (Image credit: Instagram/@jreed5__)
Jayden Reed and Aneisha Cox (Image credit: Instagram/@jreed5__)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed broke his collarbone during the team’s 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. He had surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss several games, but the team hopes he’ll be back in November.

Ad

After the surgery, Reed went on Instagram Live to let fans know he was doing okay. He was still apparently feeling the effects of the anesthesia, and the Live did not last long, but not before Reed said:

"Packers to the (Super) Bowl, bruh. I'm good, thank you for the prayers. But we turnt, bruh. We going all the f****g way bruh.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Regarding this, Reed’s girlfriend, Aneisha Cox, posted a TikTok on Thursday pretending to be a one-woman marching band using a broom and a bag as props. The caption read:

“Join the band or let ya man go on live again."
Ad

There is some semblance of truth to Reed’s comments. The Packers are off to an auspicious start in the 2025 season. They’re 2-0, and both wins came against teams that made the playoffs last year. Quarterback Jordan Love has played well, throwing for 480 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The defense has looked good as well, giving up only 31 points in two games. New addition Micah Parsons, who came from the Dallas Cowboys, has 1.5 sacks and isn’t even playing at full speed yet.

Ad

How is Jayden Reed’s team doing so far in 2025?

In Week 1, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 27-13 at home. Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes, while Micah Parsons recorded a sack. The defense held Detroit, last year’s 15-win NFC North champions, to just one late touchdown.

Five days later, the Packers followed up with another win, beating the Washington Commanders 27-18. The Commanders won 12 games last season and made it to the NFC Championship game, but the Packers were the ones holding the momentum from beginning till end.

Ad

Love threw for 292 yards, while tight end Tucker Kraft had an excellent outing with six catches, 124 yards and a touchdown. Parsons once again outdid himself, drawing constant attention and forcing mistakes from Washington’s offensive line.

While the Packers will be without Jayden Reed, Green Bay will aim for its first 3-0 start since 2020 when it next faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 on the road.

Also Read: Jayden Reed sends 3-word message after suffering brutal collarbone injury vs. Commanders

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications