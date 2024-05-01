WATCH: Jets rookie Braelon Allen surprises mother Kim Rowe with thoughtful $70,000 post-NFL Draft gift

Running back Braelon Allen will get an opportunity to live out his NFL dreams after he was drafted by the New York Jets this past weekend. Allen is now taking care of someone who has helped him get to where he is today: his mom.

In a video posted to his Instagram story and then re-shared on X, Allen surprised his mother, Kim Rowe, with a brand new GMC Denali. According to the GMC website, a brand-new GMC Denali costs around $70,000, depending on upgrades and other customizations.

"Had to get Mama right," he wrote.

In the short video, Allen's mother is seen walking around the Denali while overtaken with emotion in the thoughtfulness of the gift.

Braelon Allen believes he will get Aaron Rodgers to play 10 more years

Braelon Allen was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Jets on Saturday afternoon. Allen will now join the backfield alongside Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda as another offensive piece for Aaron Rodgers.

After hearing his name called, Allen was excited and made quite the declaration. The 20-year-old plans on helping the Jets offense so much that Aaron Rodgers will be able to play for another season.

"Ima make sure A-Rod can play for 10 more years."

The 40-year-old quarterback is entering his 20th NFL season and will return from a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. How he recovers this season will undoubtedly give insight into how long his career will last.

Braelon Allen was originally recruited by the Wisconsin Badges as a linebacker/safety. However, once he began his collegiate football career, his speed and athletic ability caught his coach's eye and they converted him to a running back.

During his three years with the Badgers, he rushed for at least 100 yards in 20 games. He also set a freshman record by rushing for over 100 yards in seven consecutive games. He will add a spark to the New York Jets offense next season.