WATCH: Jimmy Johnson gets emotional after Dwayne Johnson's heartfelt message to Cowboys legend

Jimmy Johnson was surprised by a visit from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Sunday afternoon. The latter was in the FOX Studios to announce the merger of the XFL and USFL leagues to create the UFL spring football league.

While Dwayne Johnson was there, he had a special moment with the former Dallas Cowboys head coach. He told the story of being recruited by Jimmy Johnson to play at the University of Miami. By the time he was about to enroll and play college football for the Hurricanes, the Cowboys hired the manager.

The Rock handed Johnson the letter of intent he had written him to play for the Miami Hurricanes. He said it was a letter he wanted to give him when he was a high school senior.

"I was so grateful to let coach @JimmyJohnson know how much he influenced my life as a 15yr old kid who was always in trouble, and also fell in love with football. I made a promise to myself to earn a scholarship to @univmiami and play for Jimmy and “the bad boys of college football”. Last night I personally wrote out my “letter of intent” and presented it here to coach Congratulations coach on your well earned Ring of Honor induction."

Jimmy Johnson inducted into Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

Jimmy Johnson last coached the Dallas Cowboys in the 1993-1994 NFL season. He helped transform the team from a 1-15 record to winning two Super Bowl titles. However, until Saturday night, he was not one of the names in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Johnson's departure from the Cowboys was mutual. However, there were reports that he had disagreements with Jerry Jones. It was also the reason that Jones' franchise never honored their former head coach, who led them to the start of a dynasty in the mid-1990s.

At AT&T Stadium on Saturday evening, during halftime, Johnson was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin were in attendance, along with other notable alumni.