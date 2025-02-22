WATCH: Josh Allen's helpful gesture at launch party of fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s new business venture

On Feb. 20, Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s launch party for her new drink brand, Angel Margarita, was going smoothly until a small problem popped up. The vending machine holding the drinks got locked, and no one could get them out. Luckily, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was there to save the day.

The event, held in West Hollywood, was full of celebrities and friends celebrating Steinfeld’s new pre-mixed cocktails. But when guests realized they couldn’t get their hands on the drinks, Allen stepped in. Using his strength, he pried open the machine, freeing the Angel Margarita cans.

The crowd cheered as he solved the issue. Later, Steinfeld shared the funny moment in her Beau Society newsletter.

"A little lol moment: At one point in the night, the vending machine got accidentally locked — with all the Angel cans inside — and Josh had to physically rip it open. I didn’t see this happen but I followed the loud cheering. I thought someone had fallen in the pool! Crises averted.”

Hailee Steinfeld's Angel Margarita is inspired by her trips to Mexico’s Blue Agave fields. The drinks will officially hit the stores on March 3, 2025, in flavors like Lime, Grapefruit Paloma, Ranch Water and Wild Berry.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got engaged in the middle of the 2024 NFL season

During the 2024 bye week, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen made a big move. He proposed to Steinfeld in a beautiful surprise. The couple, who started dating in May 2023 and kept their relationship mostly private, announced their engagement on Nov. 29, 2024.

Josh Allen carefully planned the special moment, getting down on one knee in front of a stunning floral arch by the water.

Steinfeld, a singer and actress, recently spoke about the proposal in an interview with "Who What Wear" and said:

“I’m so blessed and so lucky I get to marry the man of my dream."

She added:

“I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good. We have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?'”

Next up, NFL fans, especially those of the couple, might want to taste the new range of Angel Margarita drinks.

