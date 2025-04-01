WATCH: Josh Allen shares romantic kiss with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld at 'Sinners' premiere

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning at Monday's "Sinners" movie premiere in Mexico City. She wore a beautiful outfit and celebrated her new film. But while the movie was the main event, a sweet moment between Steinfeld and her fiancé, NFL star Josh Allen, stole the show.

Allen joined Steinfeld at the event dressed in all-black outfits. On the red carpet, she was joined by co-star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler and spotted having a PDA moment with the reigning NFL MVP.

Hailee Steinfeld's movie, "Sinners" is a period supernatural film set in the 1930s. In the horror flick, she plays the character, Mary.

This is not the first time the Bills QB has shown up for his partner. Previously, Josh Allen attended the launch party of Steinfeld's new cocktail brand, Angel Margarita, on Feb. 20 in West Hollywood.

Interestingly, there was a minor hiccup at the event. The vending machine accidentally locked the drinks, so the guests couldn't access the cocktails.

That is when Allen stepped in to resolve the issue. He used his strength to pry open the machine's door and the crowd applauded.

Impressed with his skills, Steinfeld later shared the amusing moment in her "Beau Society" newsletter. The Hollywood diva joked that she initially thought someone had fallen into the pool due to the loud cheering.

Hailee Steinfeld attended the NFL Honors 2025 to support Josh Allen

Josh Allen had a big night at the 2025 NFL Honors. He won the MVP Award for his 2024 season with the Bills.

To top it off, his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld made the night even more special. The couple twinned in black and made their first red carpet appearance.

When Allen gave his speech, he thanked Steinfeld and called her “rock” and “best friend.”

Joe Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got engaged in Nov. 2024. Allen proposed to the actress-singer during Buffalo’s bye week.

They shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet photo of Allen kneeling under a flower arch, surrounded by candles.

